Blotter

Police are investigating a report of theft at J.C. Penney on Thursday in which someone allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of jewelry, according to Denton police. 

At about 12:07 p.m., police were dispatched to J.C. Penney at the Golden Triangle Mall regarding a theft. The caller said someone stole jewelry off the counter.

