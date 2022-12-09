Police are investigating a report of theft at J.C. Penney on Thursday in which someone allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of jewelry, according to Denton police.
At about 12:07 p.m., police were dispatched to J.C. Penney at the Golden Triangle Mall regarding a theft. The caller said someone stole jewelry off the counter.
It's noted in the police report that the store’s security cameras captured footage of an unknown male suspect approaching the jewelry counter. The report states he cut a wire that was securing a jewelry display to the counter, grabbed the container and walked out the front of the store with it.
As the estimated value of the jewelry was over $10,000, police are investigating the incident as theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. This offense is a state jail felony, punishable by 180 days to two years in jail and an up to $10,000 fine.
Other reports
West Oak and Fry Streets — A 34-year-old man with prior convictions of driving while intoxicated was arrested Thursday after he allegedly almost backed into a police patrol vehicle and admitted he was near intoxicated, according to a police report.
At about 1:56 a.m., police were patrolling near the 100 block of Avenue A when they observed a vehicle leaving the parking lot behind Lucky Lou’s.
The report states the vehicle did not have its headlights or taillights on and the driver allegedly failed to maintain a single lane. Police initiated a traffic stop on it, turning the patrol vehicle’s overhead lights on.
The vehicle very quickly accelerated almost to the point of conducting an evasive move to elude police, according to the report. Police said it continued to travel and did not attempt to pull over.
The driver eventually pulled into a 7-Eleven parking lot, but didn’t stop. Police activated overhead sirens on the patrol vehicle and the vehicle slowed down.
Police approached the vehicle on the driver’s side, but the report states the driver allegedly began reversing. The report states police banged on the vehicle’s window, telling the driver to stop because he was coming within about two feet of hitting the patrol vehicle. The driver put his vehicle in park and turned it off.
The report states due to police’s concern over the “evolving situation,” they opened the door to the vehicle. When they did, police reported they could immediately smell the strong odor of alcohol.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, identified himself. He said he only had one or two beers.
According to the report, police asked him if he knew his alphabet. He said yes, but allegedly could not recite it and started laughing. He was also allegedly unable to count backward. Police asked if on a scale from zero to 10, with zero being sober and 10 being blackout, how drunk he was. He said eight.
He allegedly refused to do standard field sobriety tests. Police informed him he was under arrest. He allegedly balled his fists and stiffened his arms. Police told him that he would be charged with resisting arrest if he did not put his hands behind his back. They were then able to handcuff him.
The driver did consent to a blood draw. So, he was transported to a local hospital, where his blood alcohol concentration was found to be 0.15%. The legal limit is 0.08%.
Police learned he has prior charges of driving while intoxicated from the University of North Texas in 2012 and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office in 2017. For his alleged Thursday offense, he was charged with driving while intoxicated third or more if at trial.
A third driving while intoxicated offense is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years imprisonment and an up to $10,000 fine.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 390 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
