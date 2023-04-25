Denton police and animal control are investigating a report of two deceased dogs found in a vehicle outside of a hotel Monday, according to a police report.
The dogs were found in a kennel inside of a vehicle parked in the 4500 block of Interstate 35. The report states the dogs appeared to have been deceased for some time.
Police are still investigating whether the dogs died inside the vehicle or at another location, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said. It’s also unclear from the report whether the kennel with the dogs was located in an enclosed part of the vehicle or somewhere open, like the bed of a truck.
The owner of the vehicle was not in the area when police found the dogs, according to the report. Police are investigating a specific suspect in the animal cruelty case.
Other reports
7800 block of I-35 Highway — A man reported another driver assaulted him and broke his windshield during a fight on the side of the highway Monday, according to a police report.
At about 12:15 p.m., police were dispatched to a call about a fight. The caller said he got into a physical fight with another driver on the highway who had left the scene.
The report states the fight took place after a road rage incident. The caller said he tried to disengage from the road rage, but the other driver cut him off. They both pulled over and got out of their vehicles.
The caller said the other driver tried to physically fight him. He alleged the driver used an object not specified in the report to strike his hand and then strike his windshield. The report states the caller had a cut on his hand.
He didn’t want to press charges for assault, according to the report. But he did want to press charges for the damage to his vehicle. He estimated it would cost $3,000 to replace his cracked windshield.
Police are still investigating the incident.
3300 block of S. I-35E — A health care building was burglarized Monday and several thousand dollars of electrical supplies went missing, according to a police report.
At about 8:57 a.m., police were dispatched to a building burglary. The caller said someone broke in and items were missing.
When police arrived, the caller said someone forced entry. Police found the door had been tampered with. The report states $4,300 worth of electrical supplies were stolen during the burglary.
The report did not mention whether any security cameras captured the incident, Beckwith said. Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 388 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
