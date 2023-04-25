Denton police file
Buy Now
DRC file photo

Denton police and animal control are investigating a report of two deceased dogs found in a vehicle outside of a hotel Monday, according to a police report.

The dogs were found in a kennel inside of a vehicle parked in the 4500 block of Interstate 35. The report states the dogs appeared to have been deceased for some time.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags