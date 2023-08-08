Denton PD substation


A woman reported Monday that after she lost her phone, someone began impersonating her and threatening to post her intimate photos online if she didn’t send them money, according to a Denton police report.

At about 8:50 a.m., police were dispatched to a theft report call. The caller said she accidentally left her phone at a truck stop in the 6400 block of North Interstate 35 last week.

