A woman reported Monday that after she lost her phone, someone began impersonating her and threatening to post her intimate photos online if she didn’t send them money, according to a Denton police report.
At about 8:50 a.m., police were dispatched to a theft report call. The caller said she accidentally left her phone at a truck stop in the 6400 block of North Interstate 35 last week.
Since then, her friends and family have received messages from her phone number of a person impersonating her, according to the report. At first, the phone thief was asking them for money. But no one sent them any.
The alleged phone thief then began threatening to post the caller’s intimate photos online or send them to her family if they refused to send money.
The report did not mention whether the woman had a passcode on her phone or how the thief might have gained entry to her phone, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
Police are investigating the incident as theft of property between $750 and $2,500, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information for impersonating the woman, and publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material.
The first of these offenses is a Class A misdemeanor while the other two are state jail felonies, each punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.
Other reports
2200 block of Yorkshire Street — The city of Denton reported Monday that someone caused thousands of dollars of damage to a bulldozer at a construction site over the weekend, according to a police report.
At about 7:37 a.m., police were dispatched to a criminal mischief call in a neighborhood. The caller, a city employee, said he arrived to a construction worksite that morning to find the city-owned bulldozer had been vandalized.
The employee said someone used several large rocks to smash the glass doors on the bulldozer. They estimated that the labor and parts to fix the bulldozer would cost the city at least $5,000.
Police are still investigating the incident.
1000 block of Dallas Drive — A man reported Monday that someone stole a few thousand dollars’ worth of his tools from his storage unit while he was moving, according to a police report.
At about 5:10 p.m., police were dispatched to a burglary report. The caller said he’s in the process of moving and rented a storage unit.
He said the storage unit company contacted him to report that the lock had been cut off his unit and it had been burglarized.
The report states the man had a detailed list of everything that was stolen. It included saws, air compressors, nail guns and miscellaneous tools totaling about $2,600.
Police are still investigating the burglary.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 381 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
