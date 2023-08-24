Officers found a bag that contained multiple drugs inside a 36-year-old man’s vehicle, according to a Denton police report.
At about 3:55 a.m. Wednesday, officers were patrolling the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive when they saw an idling vehicle with two people inside. The area is known as a place where various drugs are distributed.
Officers approached the car and said a 36-year-old man in the driver’s seat may have been under the influence of something due to his glossed eyes and slurred speech.
They asked the man to exit the vehicle since it was running and they wanted to ensure he didn’t attempt to drive.
Officers say they were going to frisk him. The man then took a canister out of his pocket, opened it and poured brown powder onto the concrete below.
The man said the powder was a subscription drug. He later told officers it was a prescription drug mixed with heroin.
Officers also found a cut straw they suspected had been used to snort heroin. The man told officers the straw was used for heroin.
Officers then searched the vehicle and allege they found a meth pipe by the driver’s seat.
The report says officers found a bag in the backseat of the vehicle. The bag contained a crystalline substance officers believed to be methamphetamine, syringes, a folded piece of plastic with a dark substance inside believed to be heroin, pressed pills believed to contain fentanyl, other pressed pills, baggies, scales and a spoon.
The 36-year-old man and passenger denied the bag belonged to them. The report says there was mail inside the bag that belonged to the man.
The man was arrested and charged with tampering and/or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, as well as with three possession of a controlled substance charges for the suspected 2.2 grams of meth, 1.4 grams of heroin and assortment of pressed fentanyl pills.
The report says the passenger was not arrested.
Other reports100 block of Ave A — A 22-year-old man was arrested on a drug charge after being stopped for driving the wrong way, according to a police report.
At about 1:18 a.m. Wednesday, officers saw a vehicle driving the wrong way and stopped its driver.
The report says officers saw a sealed bag that contained a green leafy substance in the rear passenger seat. They asked the man whether the bag had marijuana, and he said yes, according to police reports.
He told officers he had baggies and scales inside the vehicle when officers asked.
Additionally, officers found containers with a sticky brown substance that the man said was THC wax. Officers also found a vape pen with THC oil.
The man was arrested and charged with possession of 4-400 grams of a controlled substance for the wax and suspected marijuana.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 440 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
