Denton Police responded to a call about a reckless driver on I-35 early Sunday morning and found a loaded gun in the vehicle.
Officers were dispatched to a call about a dangerous driver near the outbound 475 mile marker on I-35. The officers reported that a driver was swerving, nearly driving off of the interstate and nearly hitting several cars.
Officers saw the vehicle and pulled the driver over. Officers reported that his eyes were bloodshot, and the driver struggled to find his driver’s license. Police saw multiple empty cans of alcohol, all of which were cool to the touch and had condensation on them, according to the report. The driver said he’d had two drinks before being stopped.
The driver consented to a blood draw, and officers discovered a loaded firearm in the vehicle. Possession of a firearm during the commission of a class C misdemeanor is an offense. Officers arrested the driver, a 25-year-old-man, and he was taken to the city jail.
Other reports
In the 700 block of East Hickory St. — Denton Police received a call at 11:20 a.m. on Sunday from a caller who said he drives for rideshare company and reported a male rider solicited sexual favors during the ride. Police are investigating the report.
In the 2500 block of West Oak St. — At about 9:17 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a burglary report. Two callers said they share an apartment, and left for several hours in the evening. When the roommates returned several hours later, multiple items were missing, including multiple guitars. The residents estimated the value of the stolen belongings at $1,400. There were no signs of forced entry, and the roommates said they thought someone might have been able to get a copy of a key.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 338 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.