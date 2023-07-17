Police vehicle Denton
DRC file photo

Denton Police responded to a call about a reckless driver on I-35 early Sunday morning and found a loaded gun in the vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to a call about a dangerous driver near the outbound 475 mile marker on I-35. The officers reported that a driver was swerving, nearly driving off of the interstate and nearly hitting several cars.

