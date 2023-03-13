During a seemingly unprovoked road rage incident Sunday, a driver allegedly brake-checked a man, causing their vehicles to collide. Then the driver allegedly used a hammer to smash out the man’s windows and hit him repeatedly, according to a police report.
At about 5:21 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to an assault call near the 2800 block of South Interstate 35E. The caller said he was just assaulted after a road rage incident that began on the highway near Buc-ee’s.
For reasons unknown to the caller, the man told police he noticed a man in another vehicle who seemed to be upset with him. He said the driver started making derogatory gestures toward him. The driver allegedly drove very close to him as if they were trying to sideswipe him, according to the report.
The driver then drove in front of the caller. He allegedly brake-checked the caller and caused the caller’s vehicle to collide with the back of his.
The caller said he was scared and attempted to get away from the other driver by driving to the area of Cleveland and West Collins streets. He said as he tried to flee, he collided with a curb and damaged his front tire. The driver allegedly raised his middle finger at the caller and left the area.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it appears from the report that the caller stopped on the side of the road near the intersection and was using a portable air pump to refill his tire. At some point, the caller got back into his vehicle and the suspect driver returned and got out of his vehicle with a hammer, according to the report.
He allegedly punched the caller’s front windshield, cracking it, and hit the front passenger-side window with the hammer, leaving a hole.
The caller told police he feared the other driver was about to assault him. So, he got out of his vehicle and called 911. He said he showed the suspect he was calling 911, at which point the suspect allegedly tried to grab his phone away. He wasn’t able to take the cellphone, but he did end the call.
The suspect allegedly raised the hammer above his head. The caller feared he was going to swing it down at him and possibly kill him, so he tackled the suspect in an alleged act of self-defense. During the scuffle, the caller said the suspect struck him with the hammer multiple times in the back, causing pain. The caller also said he was struck over the head, but he wasn’t sure whether it was with the hammer or a fist.
A female passenger exited the suspect’s vehicle and pulled the suspect off of the caller, according to the report, and they drove away.
The caller said if the suspect can be identified, he wants to prosecute for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief for the vehicle damage, and interference with emergency request for assistance. The report states it will cost an estimated $500 to repair the windshield and between $300 and $400 to repair the passenger window.
Other reports
Interstate 35 and Cowling Road — A woman reported someone shot a gun at her while she drove on the highway near Buc-ee’s in Denton, according to a police report.
At about 3:22 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shots-heard call. The caller told dispatch she thought another vehicle shot at her and provided a description of the vehicle.
The woman told police she was driving on her way to Oklahoma when she stopped at Buc-ee’s. As she got back on the highway, she said she noticed another vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic. She said she had to swerve to avoid it.
After that, she said the vehicle pulled up next to her and she heard a loud pop. She did not see any bullet impacts and neither she nor her passenger saw a gun, but she told police she was confident it was a gunshot.
Police are still investigating the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
1300 block of West Oak Street — A man reported someone he knows randomly struck him with a bat and jumped him outside bars in the Fry Street area Sunday, according to a police report.
At about 4:24 a.m., police were dispatched to a local hospital regarding an assault. A nurse called on behalf of a patient.
Police arrived and the hospital and spoke with the patient, who said he was in a parking lot outside the bars on Avenue A.
The patient said he heard a man he’s acquainted with yell at him. The report states there wasn’t any provocation or verbal argument prior.
The man allegedly advanced toward him and hit him on the head with a baseball bat. Then, he and several of his friends allegedly jumped the patient, hitting him several more times either with their fists or the bat, according to the report.
The patient told police his brother was able to grab the bat away from the group and drove him to the hospital. The report states the patient had a large gash from his hairline to the middle of his forehead.
The report notes this incident took place shortly after 2 a.m., but because of daylight saving time, the incident time was recorded as around 3:15 or 3:30 a.m.
Police are still investigating the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
4100 block of Teasley Lane — A 31-year-old man was arrested on a warrant Sunday after he allegedly masturbated at a car wash two months ago, according to a police report.
At about 2:52 p.m. Jan. 9, Denton police responded to a request to speak with an officer over the phone. A woman said a man masturbated in front of her outside a car wash.
The woman said the man called her over to his vehicle, exposed his genitals and masturbated in front of her. She said she was offended by the act and wanted to press charges.
After reviewing video footage from a nearby business, police identified the 31-year-old as a suspect. A judge granted a warrant for the man’s arrest. Fort Worth police arrested the man Sunday and booked him into the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, where he is still being held as of Monday afternoon.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 322 service and officer-initiated calls and made 16 arrests.
