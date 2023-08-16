Denton police arrested a 26-year-old man early Tuesday when they determined he was too intoxicated to safely finish field sobriety tests, according to police reports.
Officers responded to a call about a minor crash at about 5:18 a.m. in the 700 block of Interstate 35E. When they arrived, police noted that the driver’s eyelids appeared droopy. The driver said he’d had “one, two, three, maybe four beers” at a friend’s house before driving away.
Officers reported that they attempted two field sobriety tests, but the driver staggered and nearly fell. Officers ended the tests, and the driver consented to a blood draw for testing. He was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated and was taken to the city jail without incident.
Other reports
200 block of South Interstate 35E — Denton police were patrolling a large warehouse area and saw a car parked behind one section of the warehouses with its headlights on.
Police continued their patrol and noticed the car still there with its headlights on when they passed by the warehouses several hours later.
Officers discovered a man asleep behind the wheel, and when they woke him up, he startled and grabbed something from his cupholder.
Police questioned what he grabbed, and the man said he was retrieving his identification. However, police saw a clear plastic bag in the man’s hand. They reported seeing white powder falling out of the bag.
The man first said it was powder and then confessed that it was cocaine, police said. Officers said they believed there was a usable amount of cocaine in the bag. Officers arrested him on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and transported him to the city jail without incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 471 service and officer-related calls and made 11 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.