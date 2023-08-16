Denton police vehicle
Denton police arrested a 26-year-old man early Tuesday when they determined he was too intoxicated to safely finish field sobriety tests, according to police reports.

Officers responded to a call about a minor crash at about 5:18 a.m. in the 700 block of Interstate 35E. When they arrived, police noted that the driver’s eyelids appeared droopy. The driver said he’d had “one, two, three, maybe four beers” at a friend’s house before driving away.

