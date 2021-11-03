The Denton Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man Tuesday who was allegedly near his ex-girlfriend’s home, violating a protective order.
Around 5:05 a.m., Denton police were wrapping up a 911 call at The Vibe Apartments in the 1600 block of East McKinney Street when they saw a vehicle that pertained to a protective order for an address at the same apartment complex.
Police spoke with the protected party, who said her ex-boyfriend was outside the apartment complex.
They spoke to the suspect in his vehicle, who claimed he was at the complex to get his vehicle.
The report says he knew about the protective order, but didn’t specify what the restrictions were. Denton dispatchers confirmed to police he wasn’t allowed to be within 500 feet of the apartment, nor was he allowed to possess a firearm.
He told officers he had two firearms in the car and police secured them, according to the report. He allegedly told police he went to the apartment, left and then returned. He was arrested and charged with violating a bond or protective order two or more times within 12 months.
Other reports
2000 block of Stockbridge Road — An unknown person took a Providence Place Apartments tenant’s car and credit card, spending $80 by about 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.
The caller reported his white Lincoln MKZ stolen after he noticed it was gone around 4:30 a.m. He told police he last saw it around 8 p.m. Monday parked in front of his home.
The report says he had the key and his credit card was stolen from the car as well. Two purchases of $40 each were already made. The first transaction was at a restaurant and the second was at a gas station.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
1100 block of West University Drive — A caller estimated it would cost $800 to repair a sliding glass door at First Presbyterian Church when they reported a possible break-in Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
The report didn’t describe the damage, but the caller told officers someone threw something into the glass door, adding it didn’t appear like anyone had entered the church.
The caller said the damage would have happened sometime between 8 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 336 service and officer-initiated calls and made 17 arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 35 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.