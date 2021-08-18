A 33-year-old man who was allegedly yelling in and outside his apartment early Tuesday was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department went to an apartment in the 500 block of Texas Street around 1:38 a.m. after at least one caller reported hearing two people yelling. The call was referred to as a domestic disturbance.
When police arrived, they found an open apartment door and heard yelling coming from the inside. The report says the suspect exited and immediately started to yell at police. He allegedly continued to yell, speak unintelligibly, refused to calm down and wouldn’t explain why he was being so loud.
He was detained after he started balling up his fists and yelling while approaching police, according to the report. Some residents exited their own apartments during the incident.
The report says officers walked the man down the street away from other residents to try to get him to calm down. His wife alleged he was yelling because they were arguing. She told police the argument started because he thought she took too long to open the front door for him earlier.
According to the report, police couldn’t get him to calm down and he was disturbing his neighbors. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, unreasonable noise.
Other reports
5300 block of Par Drive — A 20-year-old man accused of keying his ex-boyfriend’s car in July turned himself in to police Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
He had a warrant out for his arrest for criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500. A man reported on July 14 his ex-boyfriend had keyed his car overnight, estimating the damage to be about $1,200.
100 block of North Elm Street — Police found and arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly burglarized a model apartment unit at Viridian Denton in June, according to a police report.
The property manager reported on June 29 that someone broke into the model apartment unit and took seven 55-inch televisions worth about $450 each as well as a party speaker worth $129.
He was arrested and charged with burglary of a building.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 494 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 27 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
