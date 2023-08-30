Denton police car (copy) (copy)
After a monthlong narcotics investigation, Denton police arrested two women, aged 20 and 21, Tuesday for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to a police report.

Denton narcotics detectives began investigating the 20-year-old woman earlier in August. Based on their surveillance, the report states, detectives believed she possessed fentanyl and was selling narcotics across Denton, Collin and Dallas counties.

