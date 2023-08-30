After a monthlong narcotics investigation, Denton police arrested two women, aged 20 and 21, Tuesday for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to a police report.
Denton narcotics detectives began investigating the 20-year-old woman earlier in August. Based on their surveillance, the report states, detectives believed she possessed fentanyl and was selling narcotics across Denton, Collin and Dallas counties.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid similar to morphine that is prescribed to treat severe pain such as that caused by cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most deaths caused by fentanyl are linked to illegally made fentanyl, which even in small amounts can cause overdoses.
A municipal judge granted detectives a warrant for her arrest, and a district judge signed off on a warrant to search the woman’s residence in the 300 block of Candlewood Place in Richardson.
Working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force — which includes Denton, Carrollton and Flower Mound police departments — police performed a traffic stop on the 20-year-old’s vehicle near her residence. Her passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was also detained.
During a search of her vehicle, the report states, police found 600 pills laced with fentanyl, weighing 66 grams, and 2 grams of cocaine.
Police interviewed the 21-year-old passenger, who denied that any of the drugs belonged to her. However, she allegedly admitted that she was going to assist with selling the pills. She also allegedly admitted to knowing that the pills contained fentanyl.
Both women were arrested at the scene and transported to the Denton Police Department without incident.
When searching the 20-year-old’s residence, the report states, police recovered another 19 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of THC cartridges, 16 grams of marijuana, 8.2 grams of blue pills laced with fentanyl and a handgun.
After reading the 20-year-old her Miranda rights in an interview after her arrest, the 20-year-old allegedly admitted that the drugs were hers.
The 20-year-old was charged with the manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance — a first-degree felony — for the pills. She was also charged with the manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance — a state jail felony — for the suspected cocaine.
She is being held on a $505,000 bond.
The 21-year-old passenger was also charged with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance for the pills.
She is being held on a $5,000 bond.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 481 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
