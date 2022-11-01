Storage unit break-ins, listed as burglary of building, have appeared among the Denton Police Department’s daily media reports on a near-weekly basis for months. Now, police are making headway with related arrests.
Among the reports, the burglars made away with hundreds and sometimes several thousands of dollars worth of belongings. Often, reports noted missing tools or construction equipment. Other times it was firearms, furniture, generators or vintage video game consoles.
While storage unit break-ins were becoming commonplace, most of the reports did not immediately result in arrests. However, three people in relation to two incidents were arrested on warrants within the past week.
The Denton Record-Chronicle reported Friday the arrest of a 22-year-old woman who allegedly burglarized 19 storage units at the Public Storage in the 3300 block of Interstate 35. She was charged with burglary of a building among other charges.
Two men were captured accompanying the woman on surveillance video, according to the report. No other arrests have been made in relation to this incident.
In a separate incident, a 25-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were charged Monday with engaging in organized criminal activity after they allegedly broke into several storage units, according to a police report.
On Sept. 23 and 24, the pair allegedly cut the locks on several storage units in the 3900 block of East University Drive. They stole a variety of tools such as a chainsaw, weed eater and several toolboxes, according to reports.
Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said it’s unclear from the arrest reports if there are any other suspects involved in the incidents.
The felony arrest warrants were issued Oct. 21 and the North Texas Joint Fugitive Task Force was tasked to assist in the man and woman’s arrest.
Police learned of their whereabouts in the 300 block of Parker Lane in Whitesboro, a city in Grayson County. The man was taken into custody in the backyard of the property.
The task force confirmed that the woman was inside the property and that it received consent from the owner to enter and take her into custody. Both were arrested without incident and transported to the city jail.
They remained in the Denton city jail as of Tuesday afternoon. The man is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, while the woman is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail. She was also charged with two counts of theft under $100.
Other reports
3900 block of East University Drive — Police are investigating the felony theft of a U-Haul truck and a key drop box that contained several keys to other U-Haul vehicles, according to a police report.
At about 7:18 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a call about an abandoned U-Haul truck near the railroad tracks by Mingo and Fishtrap roads. The truck, worth about $80,000, had not been reported stolen, according to the report, but had been recently returned after rental.
Detectives met with the business’s management, who said the U-Haul truck was dropped off Sunday. They said at about 2:30 a.m. Monday, the key drop box for the vehicles was ripped from the wall and stolen.
An unknown suspect was seen in the area of the drop box, then walking toward the U-Haul truck and driving it away, according to the report.
Police released the truck back to the U-Haul staff. The incident is still under investigation.
3600 block of East University Drive — The manager of a commercial and industrial business reported Monday that someone smashed a window and stole several hundred dollars worth of electronics.
At about 7:36 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary call. The caller, a business manager, said the front glass window of his store was broken and items were missing from the store.
He said everything appeared fine when he was last there Friday afternoon. But when he came back to work Monday morning, he noticed the damage.
Missing were two flash drives worth $200 and $100, a phone worth $800 and a camera worth $200. He estimated the value of the window at about $1,500. The incident is still under investigation.
