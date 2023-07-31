Two people were arrested Sunday in separate DWI and reckless driving incidents while officers were responding to a two-vehicle crash where a car flipped over near South Interstate 35E, according to a police report.
At about 2:36 a.m., police and medics responded to a call of a major crash with injuries on the northbound service road of South I-35E near Pockrus Page Road.
During the crash, dispatch call notes state that one vehicle flipped over and another vehicle struck a tree. One person was ejected from a vehicle. The people inside the flipped vehicle reported they were trapped inside.
Medics arrived and immediately transported one person with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. This was the only individual who required transport. When the Police Department’s traffic unit responded to the scene, they learned the person was in stable condition.
Officers remained at the scene clearing the crash until 5:10 a.m. While they were there, two other motor vehicle incidents occurred.
At about 3:29 a.m., other Denton officers were standing in front of Buc-ee’s at 2800 S. I-35E conducting a family-violence-related arrest.
The officers heard tires skid on the service road near the gas station. They looked up to see a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed hit the curb, then hit a sign and spin out into a field.
The officers approached the vehicle as a 26-year-old man exited. The report states he appeared to be going in and out of consciousness.
Medics came to the scene and loaded the man into an ambulance. But the report states he refused to be transported in the ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
The report notes that one of the officers on scene was a drug recognition expert and he had a conversation with the man. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it’s possible there may be an ongoing investigation into the drug recognition experts’ observations of the man.
Officers arrested the man on suspicion of reckless driving and placed him in the back of a patrol vehicle. They transported him to a hospital to be medically cleared, but the report states he refused all medical treatment.
He was then booked into the city jail without incident on the reckless driving charge.
Before officers had cleared the first crash scene, at about 4:40 a.m., some officers were assisting with traffic control on the northbound service road in front of Classic of Denton Pre-Owned, located at 4991 S. I-35E. Two officers had marked patrol vehicles positioned about 30 feet apart, their emergency lights activated and traffic cones blocking the service road.
One of the officers observed a white Volkswagen Beetle drive through both of their barriers and continue northbound. The officer took off after the vehicle with their emergency lights already on.
The report states the Beetle did not pull over until about a half-mile further in the 4000 block of South I-35E. When the officer approached the vehicle, they heard loud music and immediately smelled alcohol when the driver rolled down the window, according to the report.
The 28-year-old driver said she didn’t see the traffic cones. She said she was coming from a party in another city and that she’d had two screwdriver cocktails, according to the report.
The officer conducted standard field sobriety tests and observed sufficient clues that the driver was intoxicated, according to the report. They asked her on a scale of zero to 10 how drunk she was, with zero being sober and 10 being falling down drunk. The report states she first answered 11. When the officer asked again, the report states she said 9 and then 2.
The officers placed her under arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The report states she consented to a blood draw and was booked into the city jail without incident. Her arrest was one of five DWI arrests and three alcohol public intoxication arrests on Sunday.
As Denton officers were preoccupied with many crashes and arrests in the area, Beckwith said there were moments Sunday morning when there were not any available Denton units to take calls for service. Officers from the Corinth Police Department assisted with the first crash and University of North Texas Police Department officers assisted with calls for service.
Other reports
2400 block of Stockbridge Road — Police are investigating a shooting near Providence Place apartments Sunday night. There were no reports of injuries, according to a police report.
At about 11:28 p.m., police were dispatched to a shots-heard call. A caller reported hearing gunshots in the area but was unsure where they came from.
When officers arrived, they located a single handgun shell casing and collected it for evidence. Officers did not find any people or property who were struck by a gunshot.
Officers spoke to a few witnesses who also reported hearing a bang in the area. But they hadn’t called 911 because they weren’t sure whether it was fireworks or a gun.
There is potential surveillance footage that could have captured the gunshot. The incident is still under investigation as a violation of city ordinance, discharge of a firearm.
2800 block of West University Drive — Police are investigating a robbery at Walmart on Sunday after a woman assaulted an employee while she attempted to steal merchandise, according to a police report.
At about 8:32 a.m., police were dispatched to what was originally a theft call at Walmart. The caller advised a woman stole from the store and left.
When officers arrived, they spoke with Walmart’s asset protection staff. The employee said she observed a woman skip-scanning items by scanning some and not others but still placing them all in the bag.
After the woman passed all points of sale with the merchandise, two employees attempted to stop her. The report states the woman “bull rushed” toward one of the employees, knocking her into the sliding doors.
The employee said the woman’s shoulder hit her in the breast, causing pain and possible injury. She said she wanted to press charges.
The woman left the store in a vehicle at a high rate of speed. But the report states officers obtained security footage of her and are investigating a specific suspect.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 298 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.
