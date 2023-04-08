Officers witnessed a 36-year-old man urinating outside a bar, and the man then said that the nearby bars wouldn’t let him inside to use the bathroom, according to a police report.
At about 1:33 a.m. Friday, Denton officers were in the 100 block of Avenue A and witnessed a man urinating on the side of one of the bars in the area.
Officers approached him and noted they could immediately smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. The man also had red, watery and bloodshot eyes.
The man admitted he drank a six-pack of beer before he arrived in the area. Officers asked how he got to the area, and the man said he didn’t know where he was.
He then told officers a friend gave him a ride, but he didn’t know where the friend was. Officers searched the man and found a handmade cigarette allegedly containing a leafy substance they believed to be marijuana.
The man was charged with alcohol public intoxication and cited for urinating in public and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Other reportsBlock of Pennsylvania Drive and Teasley Lane — A 43-year-old man violated an active emergency protective order and had additional charges added during the arrest, according to a police report.
At about 11:28 p.m. Friday, officers observed a motorcycle without active taillights. They stopped a male driver with a woman passenger.
According to the report, the man had an active condition of bond and an active emergency protective order as he was prohibited from communicating with the woman passenger.
The woman told officers they were going on a date and had communicated with each other. The man had been texting the woman for four consecutive days and had been living with her.
The man was aware he had violated the protective order and was arrested. He also admitted he had a methamphetamine pipe and a THC cartridge during the arrest.
The man was charged with a violation of an active emergency protective order more than two times, possession of a controlled substance with 0.3 grams for the meth and possession of a controlled substance with less than 1 gram for the TCH cartridge.
RoundupFrom 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 460 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.
