Blotter
DRC

Officers witnessed a 36-year-old man urinating outside a bar, and the man then said that the nearby bars wouldn’t let him inside to use the bathroom, according to a police report.

At about 1:33 a.m. Friday, Denton officers were in the 100 block of Avenue A and witnessed a man urinating on the side of one of the bars in the area.

