A 20-year-old man was charged with indecent exposure after a woman allegedly saw him masturbating inside his vehicle in a parking lot, according to a police report.
At about 9:11 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to an indecent exposure call in the 1700 block of Riney Road. The caller said a man was watching explicit content and masturbating in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Catholic fraternal service organization's meeting hall. She provided police with the license plate number and a description of the man.
When police arrived at the location, they approached a vehicle matching the caller’s description. Inside, police reported they could see a man lying down with his shorts pulled down, touching his exposed genitals. The report states police could also smell the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.
Police asked the man to cover himself and step out of the vehicle. He was detained and placed in handcuffs.
During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly found a baggie filled with a white, powdery substance they believed to be cocaine. They also allegedly found paraphernalia consistent with cocaine and marijuana, such as straws, rolled-up dollar bills, numerous empty baggies and a scale.
He was placed under arrest on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. The substance later tested presumptive positive for cocaine, according to the report.
Police then followed up with the caller, who said the vehicle had been parked there for several days and she had walked by to see if someone was inside.
She said she was able to see the man’s erect genitals through a window and witnessed him masturbating to a pornographic video. Based on the woman’s statements along with what police had witnessed, the report states that police believed he recklessly exposed his genitals in public.
The 20-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct indecent exposure, typically a Class B misdemeanor, and state jail felony possession of a controlled substance.
Other reports
1200 block of Cleveland Street — A 26-year-old felon was charged with three felonies after he allegedly stole a laptop from a vehicle, fled from police and crashed into a ditch, according to a police report.
At about 3:24 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the Gateway at Denton apartments for a vehicle burglary call. The caller said a man was going through vehicles in the parking lot with a flashlight. He provided police with a description of the suspect.
When police arrived, they observed a man who matched the caller’s description. The report states that uniformed police approached him and yelled “police.” The man allegedly ran off, got into a vehicle and fled the parking lot.
Police pursued the man until he crashed the vehicle into a drainage ditch. The report doesn’t specify if he was the owner of the vehicle, but department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said police don’t believe the vehicle was stolen.
After the crash, police detained the man and began setting up a perimeter around the area. They reported finding a firearm with unique markings in the drainage ditch. The man allegedly denied that the firearm was his and said it was already there. Police referenced the man’s social media and said they found a video of him holding the same gun.
Police confirmed he was a convicted felon and could not legally possess a firearm.
Police also made contact with the vehicle burglary victim. He said he was missing a backpack that contained his school identification card and a MacBook. Police allegedly found the backpack with the school ID inside.
The alleged victim then arrived at the scene. He said he pinged his MacBook and located it where police were still investigating.
Police believe the laptop was still inside the vehicle. But by the time the alleged victim arrived, the vehicle had already been impounded. As of Tuesday, Beckwith said it doesn’t seem that the laptop has been returned yet, but she said it will be.
The man was charged with burglary of vehicle with two prior convictions if at trial, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The first two charges are state jail felonies, each punishable by up to two years in jail. The third is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 400 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
