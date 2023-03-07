Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A 20-year-old man was charged with indecent exposure after a woman allegedly saw him masturbating inside his vehicle in a parking lot, according to a police report.

At about 9:11 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to an indecent exposure call in the 1700 block of Riney Road. The caller said a man was watching explicit content and masturbating in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Catholic fraternal service organization's meeting hall. She provided police with the license plate number and a description of the man.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags