When Denton police pulled over a motorcyclist on a traffic violation Thursday, they discovered that the 27-year-old is a gang member and had baggies of cocaine he was allegedly going to deliver, according to a police report.
At about 2:20 a.m., officers were in the 100 block of South Carroll Boulevard when they observed a motorcycle with its headlight not illuminated. They initiated their emergency lights and stopped the motorcycle in the 500 block of West Highland Street.
The report states that officers approached the motorcyclist and noticed he had a small hatchet attached to his waistband and a knife sticking out of his pocket. They asked if he had any firearms on him. He told them there was a handgun in a bag attached to his motorcycle and that he didn’t have a license to carry, according to the report.
Officers conducted a probable-cause search of his bag. In it, the report states, they found a firearm and a small plastic baggy containing a substance that tested presumptive positive for cocaine. Officers also reported finding a “bunch of cash” and 17 individually packaged small baggies containing cocaine, according to the report.
Dispatchers ran the man’s name and reported to officers that he was a documented gang member. Court records indicate that he does not have prior arrests in Denton County, though.
They arrested and charged him with manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm by a gang member.
Other reports
2400 block of South Loop 288 — A man reported Thursday that another man masturbating in public made lewd comments toward him, according to a police report.
At about 3:08 p.m., police were dispatched to an indecent exposure call outside of an apartment complex. The caller said he saw a man with pink hair naked and masturbating outside. He said the man kept making remarks about having intercourse with him as he masturbated.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located the man with pink hair. But he was not naked when they contacted him.
He denied masturbating in public. The report states that he was hostile with officers and asked several times if he was under arrest. Officers informed him that he was only detained for the indecent exposure report.
The report states that the man would not identify himself because he was not under arrest. The officers terminated contact with him.
The incident is still under investigation. The report states that police have since identified the man.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 369 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.