A man was accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that injured eight people Friday night, including a child who was ejected from a vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 10:34 p.m., Denton police officers were dispatched to West University Drive and Thomas J Egan Road. By the time officers arrived, bystanders and multiple fire and EMS personnel were near two vehicles with heavy damage.
A witness told officers that the 34-year-old man driving the Toyota smelled like alcohol. According to the report, it is unclear whether the witness saw the crash.
Inside the Toyota were the driver, the driver’s wife in the front passenger seat, a 9-year-old child and a 5-year-old who was ejected from the back window during the crash and flown to a local hospital. The wife and older child were also taken to a local hospital.
The man told officers he was driving his family from Krum to Ponder and said he had consumed four Bud Light beers before the incident. The man was then transported to a local hospital, where officers continued the investigation. A consensual blood draw was performed on the driver at the hospital, according to the report.
The 5-year-old who was ejected from the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt and was not in any other restraints, according to the report.
The second vehicle, a Honda, was driven by a teenager and carried three passengers. The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated, but nobody inside the Honda was arrested.
The 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two felonies: endangering a child and driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age. The man had a previous conviction for driving while intoxicated.
There were no life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, according to the report.
Other reports700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 29-year-old man was arrested and accused of multiple offenses after officers determined he had stolen a motorcycle, according to a police report.
At about 1:30 a.m. Friday, officers were patrolling the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive when they saw a suspicious motorcycle at the Studio Six Motel.
Officers said the motorcycle appeared spray painted and was parked next to a large vehicle away from plain sight. Officers ran the license plate, and the return came back as a stolen vehicle, which was later confirmed based on the VIN. Officers then spoke to a motel employee, who allowed officers to use the camera system to investigate who had driven the motorcycle.
On reviewing the footage, officers identified the motorcycle driver. They saw live surveillance footage of a man and woman exiting a room and walking in a breezeway toward where the motorcycle had been parked. Officers made contact with the pair and asked them about the motorcycle. The pair immediately denied having any knowledge about a motorcycle and denied riding it.
The reports states that officers said the man’s body was stiff and uncomfortable, and he told officers that the motorcycle had to be started by a school screwdriver, but he kept denying it was stolen. He said it belonged to a friend.
Officers believed the man knew the vehicle was stolen and detained him but did not place him under arrest at that time. Officers asked if he had any drugs on him, and he reportedly admitted to having methamphetamine in his pocket. Officers field-tested the meth and reported it tested presumptive positive. Officers found the screwdriver used to turn on the ignition of the motorcycle.
The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful use of criminal instrument.
According to the report, the man had a warrant for his arrest from the Denton Police Department and had a parole violation.
RoundupFrom 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 423 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
