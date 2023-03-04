Police lights

A man was accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that injured eight people Friday night, including a child who was ejected from a vehicle, according to a police report.

At about 10:34 p.m., Denton police officers were dispatched to West University Drive and Thomas J Egan Road. By the time officers arrived, bystanders and multiple fire and EMS personnel were near two vehicles with heavy damage.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

