Police are investigating a burglary at a Denton Municipal Electric substation where several thousand dollars' worth of parts and wiring was reported stolen Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 10:22 a.m., Denton police officers were dispatched to a burglary at the electrical substation in the 4100 block of North Locust Street. The reporting party said several items were stolen from a storage building.
At the time of writing the report, police had not yet reviewed security camera footage. The reporting party alleged a chain was cut to gain access to the building, and they weren’t sure when it might’ve happened.
About 1,500 feet of solid copper cable was cut from a spool inside, according to the report. The estimated value is $4,500.
There were several other items missing as well, including two jet heaters, extension cords, grounding strips/connectors, aluminum parts and five large fan motors. The value of the miscellaneous items was estimated to be $3,150 in total.
Police are still investigating the burglary.
1800 block of North Ruddell Street — A father and his son reported Wednesday that several of their belongings, including the father’s truck, were stolen after the son had some people over to his house and fell asleep, according to a police report.
At about 2:19 p.m. police received a call about a vehicle theft. The caller said his son was borrowing his truck, and someone stole it.
The adult son reported he last saw the truck at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, and when he woke up around 1 p.m. Wednesday, it was gone.
In the police report, the son said he’d had some people over to his residence that he didn’t know very well. When he woke up, the guests were gone, and so was his wallet, which contained his credit and debit cards, along with several keys, including those to the truck. He hasn’t been able to get in contact with the people he had over.
Since then, one of his cards was used for two purchases totaling about $39. He said he’d like to press charges for the theft of his belongings.
The father also wants to press charges for the theft of his truck. It was valued at $72,000.
3000 block of Interstate 35 — Police are investigating two Wednesday reports of trucks and a firearm stolen from a parking lot, according to a police report. Unlike many other vehicle thefts police have responded to recently, both trucks were reportedly locked, and the owners still had their keys.
At about 4:07 p.m., police were dispatched to a parking lot. The caller said he’d received a notification from On Star stating his vehicle had been stolen, but they weren’t able to locate it.
He told police he had locked his GMC Sierra pickup truck and still had the keys. He also said there was a firearm inside the truck.
Police reviewed video footage of a suspect vehicle parking next to a Chevy Silverado. The suspects opened the hood of the truck, then left with it. The suspect vehicle then parked next to the caller’s Sierra, opened the hood and left with it as well.
The report does not state how many suspects there were in the video or provide a description of them, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
Police contacted the owner of the Silverado, as well. He said he’d had a similar experience where he was still in possession of his keys and had contacted On Star to try to track his truck. But both of the trucks had their location services disabled, according to the report.
The Sierra was valued at $35,000, and the Silverado was valued at $32,000. Police are still investigating the thefts.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 370 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
