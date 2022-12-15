DME substation Bonnie Brae

A sign on the barbed wire fence of the Bonnie Brae substation warns of high voltage. Another substation on North Locust Street was reported Wednesday to have been burglarized.

 DRC file photo

Police are investigating a burglary at a Denton Municipal Electric substation where several thousand dollars' worth of parts and wiring was reported stolen Wednesday, according to a police report.

At about 10:22 a.m., Denton police officers were dispatched to a burglary at the electrical substation in the 4100 block of North Locust Street. The reporting party said several items were stolen from a storage building.

