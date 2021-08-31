Police arrested a 32-year-old Denton man after he allegedly hurled a Molotov cocktail at two men in the 1700 block of South Loop 288 on Monday morning.
Officers arrived at about 1 a.m. after a nearby gas station employee called to report a fight outside.
Lt. Preston Pohler, a Denton police spokesperson, said officers on the scene Monday found two men by a vehicle with scattered glass, a puddle of lighter fluid and a fluid-soaked rag.
The men, ages 42 and 28, told police they’d been sitting in their car when they saw the 32-year-old throw a bottle with a flaming rag at them. But the makeshift incendiary device failed to properly function and fizzled on the pavement.
“Both victims feared for their lives when the suspect threw the bottle,” Pohler said.
According to police reports, the two men said the man who threw the device then ran away from them, picked up what appeared to be a PVC pipe and threatened them with it.
One of the two men in the car retrieved a baseball bat from the vehicle to defend himself, but police reports nobody was hit in the altercation.
Officers found the suspected weapon-maker around the other side of the building. The 32-year-old first told them the other men had attacked him before clarifying they’d instead verbally threatened him, according to police reports.
“After he was threatened, the suspect said he went over to the Kroger to purchase glass bottles with the intention of making a Molotov cocktail-type device,” Pohler said.
He allegedly filled at least one bottle with lighter fluid to create the device. He told police he’d intended to use the flaming device as a distraction so he could then fight the two men inside the vehicle.
Pohler said police reports did not indicate what started the confrontation.
Officers ultimately arrested the 32-year-old on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — one for each victim. He was subsequently booked into jail, where he was being held in lieu of $40,000 bail Tuesday.
Other reports
3300 block of East University Drive — Two men got into a fistfight in a gas station at about 7:30 Monday morning over what one man alleged was the other’s stolen valor.
The fight ended with the alleged valor thief being treated by paramedics with a swollen left eye and busted lip, and police reports indicate the man wants to press charges.
A 25-year-old man “said he was inside the store and that he was wearing his dad’s old Army uniform when he overheard a male talking about him,” Pohler said.
A nearby 32-year-old man was speculating aloud to somebody else that the 25-year-old, who was wearing a purple do-rag and unbuttoned battle dress uniform shirt, was improperly impersonating a military service member.
Police reports don’t list exactly what was said, but the younger man allegedly confronted his accuser, got into his face and began yelling at him. The older man threw a few punches after being called one too many names.
Pohler said the younger man told police “he stood there and took the punches because he wanted to press charges for assault and he wanted to stay out of trouble.”
He told officers he didn’t punch the other man, but he did dislocate his own shoulder attempting to tackle him.
The 32-year-old told police he put the younger man in a headlock and asked if he wanted to stop fighting when somebody else stepped in to break up the altercation.
Neither man was arrested Monday morning.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 528 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
Sixteen people were booked into the Denton County Jail Monday.