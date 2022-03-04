A 23-year-old man who allegedly groped a Kroger employee was arrested outside of Target across the street, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a call about suspicious activity around 9:09 p.m. when a caller reported the groping at Kroger on Loop 288. The report says the suspect took off and ran toward Ulta Beauty and then finally to Target, where he had an active criminal trespass warning.
Officers found him outside the doors of Target with a bottle of margarita mix that was allegedly stolen from the store. Target employees confirmed they wanted to press charges for the stolen drink and for violating the criminal trespass.
At Kroger, police saw security footage showing the 23-year-old holding an employee from behind and not letting go. He allegedly groped her breast several times and ran when she screamed.
He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, theft under $100 and indecent assault.
Other reports
2100 block of Sadau Court — Burglars stole about $5,600 in product after breaking into Bombay Vapor early Thursday, and the shop’s keyholder told police they believe it was the same burglars from December.
Once again, three people busted down the back door to the shop and broke the glass door just before 1:41 a.m. Thursday. The report says 280 Esco Bars Mesh 2500 Disposables, a kind of disposable vape, in various flavors were stolen. The vapes were worth about $20 each, making up about a $5,600 loss.
The keyholder told police they estimated it would cost $1,100 to temporarily repair the back door and front glass door. An investigation is ongoing.
1100 block of Fannin Street — A 32-year-old who allegedly kept his family from leaving a bedroom and punched his younger brother was arrested on charges relating to family violence Thursday, according to a police report.
The mother told police she and her two youngest sons tried to keep the older son from leaving the home on foot because he was intoxicated. This led to a physical altercation between the oldest brother and 17-year-old brother.
At one point the mother and youngest sons went into a bedroom and the oldest tried to get in. The report says he injured his hand while trying to get in, and officers saw visible injuries on the mother and youngest sons. When he got into the room, he allegedly refused to let them leave for about five or six minutes.
He was arrested and charged with two counts of assault causes bodily injury family member, one count of injury to a child and three counts of unlawful restraint.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 444 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 40 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.