A Saturday morning compost pile fire at the Denton landfill was still being contained by city firefighters in the afternoon, with officials saying it could continue to burn for days.
Denton police received multiple calls about the fire Saturday morning and the Denton Fire Department first posted about it at 8:57 a.m. A compost row about 100 yards long and 15 feet high caught fire, the department stated, resulting in lots of smoke in southeast Denton because of Saturday’s heavy winds. Landfill crews and firefighters were on scene.
“The compost piles heat up a lot because it’s decomposition,” Denton Fire Department spokesperson David Boots said. “The wind just acts like a fan to the heat.”
By about 3 p.m., crews were still on scene containing the fire, though Boots said any serious threat was controlled long before then. The still-active fire was difficult to access, much less extinguish, leading crews to begin forming a dirt barrier using front end loaders and landfill water trucks.
Boots said that barrier should contain the fire to the original compost pile. However, the fire could continue smoldering for days — especially if strong winds keep up, he said.
Other reports
2400 block of Bowling Green Street — Animal control officers took custody of multiple animals as an animal cruelty warrant was served at a residence Friday afternoon, according to a police report.
Police officers assisted animal control officers in serving the warrant, though the report states the resident was not home when they arrived at about 2:27 p.m. With help from the fire department, officers entered the residence and noted a strong odor of feces and urine. They could see quantities of animal feces inside.
The report doesn’t specify how many or what kind of animals were in the residence, but officers took custody of at least two. The exact warrant was for cruelty to non-livestock animals: failure to provide necessary food, water, care or shelter for an animal in the person’s custody. The report did not lay out further steps in regards to the resident.
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A 32-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after he allegedly returned to a Walmart he is currently criminally trespassed from, according to a police report.
An employee called officers at about 4:33 p.m. to report they saw the man shopping at the store. He was previously criminally trespassed due to an ongoing issue with stealing merchandise, the report states. As officers arrived, they saw the man exit the store and run, with an employee pointing him out as the person in question.
Police detained the man nearby and arrested him on a charge of criminal trespass. The report states he purchased some items but it did not make any mention of theft.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 365 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.