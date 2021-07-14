A pickup belonging to Denton ISD was reported stolen Tuesday from the district’s transportation center near Ryan High School, according to a police report.
A caller told the Denton Police Department they last saw the work vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, on July 7 and discovered it missing Tuesday from the Denton ISD Transportation Center, 5093 E. McKinney St. The report says the truck contained $1,000 in tools and a $1,100 iPad.
The keys weren’t in the truck and it’s currently unknown how someone would’ve taken it. According to the report, the school district wants to press changes for the theft. The report didn’t say if the truck had any markings on it to indicate it belongs to the school district.
Other reports
500 block of South Carroll Boulevard — Two men forced their way into a caller’s home Tuesday evening and assaulted him, according to a police report.
Officers are investigating the assault after a 911 caller said he heard banging on his front door followed by two unknown men forcing their way in. He reported they assaulted him. The report says he had a laceration on his head that was several inches long as well as bloody knuckles on one of his hands.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing. The caller didn’t report anything stolen at the time.
1100 block of Davis Street — Police are investigating an assault in which an 18-year-old assaulted a 17-year-old she knows Tuesday, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to an assault call around 12:51 a.m. after the victim called 911. She said a woman she knows swung at her multiple times following a verbal argument. Details of the argument weren’t included in the report.
She told police she fought back against the assailant. The report says officers didn’t see any visible injuries on her. An investigation is ongoing.
1500 block of Davis Street — Almost $3,000 in tools were reported taken from a garage Tuesday, and the garage entrances will cost about $1,800 to replace, according to a police report.
A 911 caller said someone pried a maintenance garage door open at the 14 Fifty-One apartments, damaging the door frame. He reported a $1,000 air compressor, $1,000 power washer, $325 gas blower, two garden hoses totaling $225, $60 in plywood and a $20 gas can were stolen.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 437 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 51 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.