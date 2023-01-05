Garage fire

Denton firefighters respond to a garage fire in the 7900 block of Country Home Drive.

 Courtesy photo/Denton Fire Department

The Denton Fire Department worked three structure fires with varying damage Thursday, including one at an apartment complex that displaced seven people.

Firefighters were dispatched to the first fire about 12:18 a.m. They arrived at an apartment complex in the 800 block of West Mulberry Street within about two minutes.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you