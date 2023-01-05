The Denton Fire Department worked three structure fires with varying damage Thursday, including one at an apartment complex that displaced seven people.
Firefighters were dispatched to the first fire about 12:18 a.m. They arrived at an apartment complex in the 800 block of West Mulberry Street within about two minutes.
Four apartments were affected by the fire. There were no injuries. But the Red Cross assisted seven people whom the fire displaced. Battalion Chief David Boots said Thursday afternoon he did not know the extent of the damage.
Firefighters had the fire under control after about 20 minutes and had cleared the scene by 2:35 a.m., Boots said.
Then, at about 8:38 a.m., police were dispatched to a fire at Waffle House near North Interstate 35 and Bandera Street. It was an electrical fire in an HVAC unit that caused some smoke damage. The scene was cleared soon after arrival.
Later Thursday, firefighters were dispatched at about 1:18 p.m. to a house fire in the 7900 block of Country Home Drive.
Boots said the house was occupied at the time. The exact cause is still under investigation. But he said it appears to be from within the garage.
There were not any injuries from the fire, and Boots said he hadn’t heard that anyone was displaced from the home. Firefighters had suppressed the main body of the fire by 1:30 p.m.
The three fires came after another structure fire at a home on Wednesday night. The Denton Record-Chronicle previously reported nine people were displaced, but no one was injured.
Other reports
Robinson Road and South FM 2499 — A major crash with injuries Wednesday morning led to the arrest of a 42-year-old man on his second alleged driving while intoxicated offense.
At about 2:06 a.m., police were dispatched to a major crash. The call notes described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and stated the driver was lying on the ground, not moving.
When police arrived, they observed the driver on his knees facing the downed motorcycle. He had an obvious injury to his head that was bleeding.
He said he crashed trying to take a turn too quickly on his way home. Police allege he had slurred speech, and they could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.
The report states he initially refused to provide his driver’s license, so police went to check the license plate on the motorcycle. But the driver said he was “f---ked anyway” and handed over his driver’s license.
The Denton Fire Department arrived at the scene and transported the man to a local hospital for treatment.
The report states witnesses confirmed he was the driver of the motorcycle and the sole person near the bike. The bike sustained severe damage, according to the report. Police took photographs of the crash scene.
Police reviewed security footage from the area and allegedly observed the motorcycle enter the Denton State Supported Living Center property at about 1:24 a.m. The report states the motorcycle fell over as it came to a stop near a closed gate, then did a U-turn back toward Robinson Road.
After the man received treatment at the hospital, police transported him to the city jail. He was charged with driving while intoxicated second offense, a Class A misdemeanor. He had been convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2006.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 345 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
