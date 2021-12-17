The Denton Fire Department put out a fire Thursday at a house where two children were home alone, according to a police report.
Both the Denton Police Department and Child Protective Services are investigating the incident. First responders were dispatched to a house fire in the 1500 block of Mosscreek Drive around 5:26 p.m.
Police spoke with a parent who said they were gone for a short period of time and left their children, both under 10, at home. The report says the fire appeared to be cooking-related.
Other reports
2000 block of Glenwood Lane — Police arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly poured gasoline around his grandmother’s house and threatened to burn the house down, according to a police report.
Police were on patrol in this block when they spotted him, recognizing him because there was a warrant out for his arrest. He’s accused of smashing things in his grandmother’s house and threatening to burn her house down on Nov. 10. The warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family member, was issued Nov. 16.
He was arrested and taken to the city jail.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman reported her ex stole from her and sent intimate pictures of her to her friends without her permission, according to a police report.
She said he stole about $75 from her. The theft and publishing of intimate materials incident is still under investigation.
1100 block of South Avenue B — A 21-year-old man allegedly possessed a firearm Thursday before five years had passed from a family violence conviction, according to a police report.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance around 9:51 p.m. A woman claimed her boyfriend struck her during a verbal argument but he denied the situation turned physical, according to a police report.
Paramedics evaluated her and she was taken to a hospital for treatment. She reported he struck her in the head multiple times, pushed her to the ground and kicked her stomach multiple times. He also allegedly had a gun in his hand and yelled at her to shut up before leaving, as she was yelling for help.
He was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member as well as unlawful possession of a firearm.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 350 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 36 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
