A 35-year-old man accused of burglarizing a home later was found to actually live at the home — but was arrested anyway after officers discovered he had an outstanding warrant, police reported.
A 911 caller around 10 p.m. Thursday told dispatchers someone was trying to break into her house. She locked herself in the bathroom and told dispatchers the intruder had managed to get in.
Responding Denton Police Department officers found the door to the home in the 3900 block of Stuart Road open and went in after announcing themselves, according to the report.
They found the man and detained him in handcuffs. While speaking to both, police learned the man lived at the home but had been out of town for a few weeks. Officers removed the handcuffs from his wrists.
The report says the man was very intoxicated and had a warrant for his arrest from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant was for driving while intoxicated third conviction or more, so officers booked him into the city jail on that warrant.
He was not charged with burglary of a habitation or any other charge related to intoxication.
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A 27-year-old man accused of switching price tags on merchandise at Walmart turned himself in Thursday, according to a police report.
The warrant for his arrest was for one count of fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing. He allegedly scanned items at Walmart using printed bar codes on Dec. 12, 2021, after being arrested for a similar offense the previous day.
According to the report, he was also caught on camera stealing items from Walmart on Dec. 8 and Dec. 10.
6600 block of Grissom Road — A Louis Vuitton purse and credit cards were taken from a woman’s car sometime before 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
She told police she parked her car outside her home around 5 p.m. Wednesday but couldn’t remember if she had locked the doors. The report says she went out to her car around 3:50 p.m. Thursday and noticed her things were in unusual places.
A $1,400 Louis Vuitton purse, credit cards and an unknown amount of cash were gone. One credit card had already been used on a $89 purchase. An investigation is ongoing.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 345 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 40 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
