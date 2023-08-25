Denton police vehicle
A woman reported that someone broke into her apartment while she was gone but returned some of her stolen belongings on her porch Thursday morning, according to a Denton police report.

At about 7:42 a.m., an officer took a burglary report over the phone. The caller said someone broke into her apartment in the 1500 block of Mockingbird Lane and stole several items.

