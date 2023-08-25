A woman reported that someone broke into her apartment while she was gone but returned some of her stolen belongings on her porch Thursday morning, according to a Denton police report.
At about 7:42 a.m., an officer took a burglary report over the phone. The caller said someone broke into her apartment in the 1500 block of Mockingbird Lane and stole several items.
The woman said there were three non-consecutive days between Aug. 14 and Sunday when the apartment was unoccupied. The report states she and her roommate don’t know how someone would have gained access to the apartment.
She said they had been having issues with the apartment and decided to move. When they started packing Monday, she noticed some of her belongings were gone.
The missing items included a backpack worth $500, a satchel worth $300, two rings worth $1,100 and $1,500, a watch worth $400, a wallet worth $200 and $140 in cash.
The woman said Thursday morning that she found the backpack and the satchel were left on the front porch of their apartment. She said the items weren’t there the previous night.
Police are still investigating the burglary.
Other reports
3400 block of Pheasant Hollow Street — A woman and man allegedly punched and kicked a car, causing thousands in damage, when the driver temporarily blocked them from getting into their garage Thursday, according to a police report.
At about 5:30 p.m., an officer took a criminal mischief report over the phone. The caller said he and his father drove to a neighborhood to buy a car from someone. The pair were in his sister’s vehicle.
The neighborhood’s streets are under construction. So, the caller said, his father had to drive through an alleyway to get to the seller’s house.
In the alleyway, the father was attempting to turn the vehicle around and ended up blocking another vehicle that was trying to drive into their garage.
A woman got out of the vehicle and began yelling and gesturing at the father to move, the caller said. But he wasn’t able to easily get out of the way. A man then got out of the other vehicle. The caller said the two began punching and kicking the doors of his sister’s vehicle.
His father was eventually able to drive away from the area. But the sister’s vehicle sustained an estimated $5,000 in damages. The report states that the sister confirmed she would like to press charges for the state-jail-felony criminal mischief.
Lillian Miller Parkway and South Interstate 35E — Police are investigating a driver who allegedly cut off another vehicle Thursday, colliding with it, and drove off from the accident scene, according to a police report.
At about 5:32 p.m., police were dispatched to a hit-and-run call.
The caller said he was on South Loop 288 in the left-turn lane to head northbound on I-35E. He said the driver behind him started honking at him and flipping him off.
Then, the caller said, the driver accelerated, cutting him off and turning in front of him. During this, the caller said the driver collided with the front right side of his vehicle. The driver didn’t stop after the collision, he said.
The report states that the damage will cost an estimated $1,000 to repair.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 527 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.
