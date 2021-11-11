A Denny’s employee told police she was scammed by someone claiming to work with UPS while she was working the night shift on Wednesday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to the theft around 5:46 a.m. Police met with the employee and her manager at the restaurant in the 4000 block of North Interstate 35.
Around 3:30 a.m., someone called the restaurant and claimed to be a UPS employee wanting to drop off packages to the restaurant. The report says that person called again around 4 a.m. and said they needed to be paid before they could drop off the packages.
The employee told officers she was given information that made her believe the package delivery was legitimate. She gathered $1,390 and sent it to the person who called her in three different Bitcoin transactions, according to the report.
Her manager arrived later and the employee realized she was scammed. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman and her son want to press charges against his son after he entered her home Wednesday and damaged an $800 dresser, according to a police report.
The report says he entered the home near Nette Schultz Park and pointed a knife in his father’s face, then threw the knife at a dresser and also broke a mirror. The caller first called 911 before 11:57 a.m. to report she wanted her grandson trespassed off the property, then called again to say he entered her home and was smashing her belongings.
Her son told police they’ve been having problems with him for several days now. Both want to pursue charges. An investigation is ongoing.
1200 block of Cleveland Street — A man’s bank declined several attempted transactions after his card was stolen from his car Wednesday, according to a police report.
He reported to police he last saw his car untampered with around 8 p.m. Tuesday, but he forgot to lock the door. Around 6:19 a.m. Wednesday, he had several notifications from his bank that someone was trying to use his debit card, according to the report.
All the transactions were declined. The report says when the caller checked his car, he found his things thrown about inside. A report was taken, but the caller wasn’t sure about pressing charges at the time.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 385 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 33 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.