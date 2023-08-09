TWU
An 18-year-old Dallas man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman who is pregnant with his child, striking another woman with a stray bullet and stealing a car, according to a probable cause affidavit.

At about 4:16 p.m., Denton police and Texas Woman’s University police were dispatched to the Lowry Woods Apartments, which are located on Lowry Woods Lane on the Texas Woman’s University campus. The affidavit states it was reported that a man shot his child’s mother in both feet. A second woman who lives at the apartment was injured as a result of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

