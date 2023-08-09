An 18-year-old Dallas man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman who is pregnant with his child, striking another woman with a stray bullet and stealing a car, according to a probable cause affidavit.
At about 4:16 p.m., Denton police and Texas Woman’s University police were dispatched to the Lowry Woods Apartments, which are located on Lowry Woods Lane on the Texas Woman’s University campus. The affidavit states it was reported that a man shot his child’s mother in both feet. A second woman who lives at the apartment was injured as a result of the shooting, according to the affidavit.
An officer spoke with both victims, who were being treated at a hospital. The pregnant woman reported that she is seven weeks pregnant with the 18-year-old’s child. She said the two got into an argument that morning, and he purposefully broke her phone.
As the pregnant woman was trying to leave and make a phone call, she said, he stood up from the couch and pulled a handgun out of a bag. She said he shot multiple times at her feet and toward the kitchen.
The pregnant woman was shot in both feet. She had blood coming from each foot and fragmented cuts on her left leg, according to the affidavit. The roommate was in the apartment at the time and was also struck by a ricocheted bullet.
The man then left the apartment with his gun and took his child’s mother’s vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The officer spoke with the roommate in a separate location. She had a bullet wound on her right leg under her knee. The affidavit states that her version of events was consistent with the pregnant woman’s.
Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment. Inside, the affidavit states, they found multiple shell casings and projectiles along with blood near the front door.
They located a bag that was the same as the pregnant woman had described in the apartment, according to the affidavit. Inside, the affidavit states that police found the man’s birth certificate. There was also ammunition inside, which the affidavit states was consistent with the spent casings found in the apartment.
They did not locate the pregnant woman’s vehicle at the complex. Instead, it had been towed from the 2200 block of Commerce Street in Dallas. This is about 2 1/2 miles from where the 18-year-old lives, according to the report.
The man turned himself in Tuesday at the Dallas Police Department. He was then transported to the Denton Police Department.
He was booked into the Denton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault family violence with a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of vehicle. His bail was set at $150,000 for the first offense and $50,000 each for the other two offenses.
Other reports
North Central Denton — Police are investigating allegations of illegal gambling at a Denton business after a man reported the store owes him his earnings, according to a police report.
At about 8:34 p.m., officers received a call about a civil complaint. The caller said a convenience store in Denton is running gambling machines and hasn’t paid out his total winnings. He said the store owes him $120.
This call prompted Denton police to open an investigation into the offense of keeping a gambling place. A person commits this offense if they knowingly use or permit another person to use public property as a gambling place.
Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said she could not provide much detail on the investigation as she was not sure if investigators plan to visit the store to confirm whether there are gambling machines there.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 349 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
