Blotter
DRC

A bicyclist suffered serious injuries and her dog was killed in a traffic accident Saturday evening, according to a Denton police report.

At about 8:40 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Loop 288, near Tractor Supply, for a traffic accident involving a truck and bicyclist.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

