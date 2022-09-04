A bicyclist suffered serious injuries and her dog was killed in a traffic accident Saturday evening, according to a Denton police report.
At about 8:40 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Loop 288, near Tractor Supply, for a traffic accident involving a truck and bicyclist.
According to the report, the truck was going southbound on South Loop 288 while the bicyclist was crossing from east to west.
Police said the woman suffered serious injuries and the dog was deceased. The report states the dog was in a bike trailer when the crash occurred.
The incident is under investigation.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — Two women showed Walmart employees a previous receipt that had only one item as they attempted to leave with items without paying for them, according to a police report.
At about 4:27 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the Walmart for a theft call. A caller reported that two women were putting merchandise into bags in the store's electronics section.
When officers arrived, a 21-year-old woman had been detained by store employees, and the other suspect had left the area.
The store employees told officers that the two women had put items from the store into grocery bags and then tried to leave through the exit in the tire and lube section.
According to the report, the woman showed the employees a receipt at the exit, but the receipt was from a previous transaction and included only one item. They then tried to leave through the garden center, but the doors were locked.
The report states that the women split up, and the 21-year-old woman went through the checkout area without paying for items and was detained by the employees.
The video footage corroborated what the store employees told officers.
The woman was arrested and charged with theft. The investigation is ongoing since officers have information about the second suspect.
300 block of South Woodrow Lane — A 62-year-old man was arrested after lying on a sidewalk in a location where he had been warned multiple times not to do so, according to a police report.
At about 2:10 a.m. Saturday, officers observed the man lying across the sidewalk. Officers said they had previously encountered him doing so at the same location before.
Earlier, officers had warned him about blocking the sidewalk, and he was told that if he were found obstructing the sidewalk again, he would be arrested. The man proceeded to leave the area after the warning.
Later, officers again spoke with the man regarding the same offense. Officers asked the man how many warnings he had received regarding obstructing the sidewalk, and he told them he had been told around 100 times, according to the report.
Police took him into custody, and at the jail, a search revealed he was in possession of marijuana, according to the report. The man was arrested and charged with obstructing a highway/passageway and charged with possession of marijuana.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 347 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.