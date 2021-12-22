Police arrested a 23-year-old man Tuesday who allegedly robbed a CVS Pharmacy and showed a manager a gun Saturday evening, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department got a felony warrant for the alleged thief and found him Tuesday in the 1100 block of West University Drive. He is charged with aggravated robbery.
On Saturday, the suspect allegedly walked around the pharmacy in the 1500 block of West Hickory Street and grabbed envelopes before leaving. The report says the manager confronted him when he came back, which is when the suspect put his arm around him and displayed what he thought was a handle of a gun.
The suspect allegedly told the manager he didn’t want to hurt him and instructed the manager to make a $900 transaction, which he did so using a phone.
According to the report, he also told the manager to call the police before he fled.
Other reports
600 block of West Collins Street — As of Tuesday, police believe three people trespassed into a vacant apartment, but they’re still investigating the criminal trespass, according to a police report.
In the meantime, one of the three individuals got a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia after officers found clusters of a green leafy substance in their car.
A woman called police to say an apartment that was supposed to be vacant was unlocked and lights were on inside. Police arrived and found the three individuals in a vehicle nearby.
The report says the caller is unsure about pressing charges at the time, but an investigation is still ongoing.
1800 block of Wisteria Street — Police are still investigating a possible shots heard call after multiple people reported it early Tuesday, according to a police report.
Multiple callers told police they heard multiple gunshots in the neighborhood, but no one reported seeing a gun. Officers found a hole in a vehicle but on Tuesday they couldn’t definitely say it came from a gunshot.
The report says police didn’t find any bullet fragments or shell casings in the area. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 354 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 16 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.