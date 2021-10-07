A 71-year-old woman involved in a vehicle crash Saturday died at a hospital Wednesday morning, Denton authorities said.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the crash investigation is still active. On Saturday around 12:40 a.m., Denton paramedics and police responded to a crash with injuries at the intersection of North Elm Street and West Parkway Street.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as Martha Jones of Denton. The cause and manner of death were still pending as of Thursday afternoon.
First responders found a Jeep on its side and found Jones conscious. The crash report says she was speaking with first responders and was taken to a local hospital.
The preliminary investigation shows she was traveling south on Elm and crossed the intersection with Parkway when she was struck by the driver of a SUV, Cunningham said.
The SUV driver stopped at the stop sign, heading west on Parkway, and then crossed, according to the report. The driver told police they incorrectly thought Elm Street at that intersection also had a stop sign.
Police have been in contact with the driver, but no charges have been filed.
Other reports
2200 block of Wellington Drive — A woman found the letters “SCK” keyed into her car last month and doesn’t know who did the damage, according to a police report.
She walked into the Police Department on Wednesday to report the criminal mischief. She said an unknown person on Sept. 16 keyed the letters “SCK” into her 2020 Dodge Charger. According to the report, there was also a line in between the first two letters.
The owner didn’t have an estimate for how much it would cost to fix the damage. An investigation is ongoing.
1800 block of North Ruddell Street — A man who wasn’t home for a few days came back and found his PlayStation 4 missing Wednesday, according to a police report.
He reported the burglary to the Denton Police Department at about 4 a.m. Wednesday. The report says he hadn’t been home since Sunday and believes someone took his PS4, valued at about $200, from his apartment sometime between Sunday and Wednesday.
The report didn’t mention police looking into any specific security footage in the area. Only the video game console was reported stolen.
An investigation is ongoing.
2100 block of Sadau Court — A man carried stolen items out of Dollar General on Wednesday, according to a police report, although it’s unclear if the trash can he carried them in belonged to him or the store.
A store employee told police about the theft at about 9:50 a.m. He reported the man passed all points of sale with about $40 in merchandise.
The report says the employee is still gathering a list of the items taken. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 370 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 25 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.