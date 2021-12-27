Police told a couple to settle their dog ownership dispute in civil court after a man reported his girlfriend stole his dogs Sunday, according to a police report.
The man called the Denton Police Department, which responded to the theft around 12:04 p.m. The couple, residents at The Forum apartments at 201 Inman St., got into a verbal argument Sunday, and the man decided to leave the home.
The report says he left and had his two dogs following behind him, but his girlfriend came up and took both of them. He told police she got into her car and left with them.
Police spoke with her, and she claimed the dogs belonged to both of them and that she paid for them. Neither of the two had documentation to prove if either or both of them owned the dogs.
Officers told them the dog dispute was a civil issue that needed to be handled in civil court.
The woman also reported her boyfriend stole a $300 laptop from her. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
4400 block of North Interstate 35 — A man who went to La Quinta Inn and Suites to meet someone was beaten by a man with a baseball bat, according to a police report.
Police responded to the assault around 4:18 p.m., but neither the assailant nor victim were there anymore. They spoke with the victim over the phone some more, and he said he was in the parking lot, intending to see someone at the motel Sunday when another man came out and assaulted him with a metal baseball bat.
He told police he was struck in the arm. According to the report, he felt pain and was going to get his arm checked out. He wanted to press charges, and an investigation is ongoing.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A Denton man who was stabbed Sunday told police he knows who did it and wants to press charges, according to a police report.
Paramedics took him to the hospital after police were dispatched around 4:42 p.m. to a stabbing call. The man was at his home in Denton and told police he didn’t know where he and the other person were parked when he was stabbed.
The report says his injury wasn’t life-threatening. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 230 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 18 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
