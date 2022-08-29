Blotter
DRC

Concertgoers at the North Texas Fair and Rodeo assisted in the arrest of a 24-year-old man who was involved in a fight and hid from an officer, according to a police report.

At about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, an off-duty police officer was working at the North Texas Fair and Rodeo near the concert area. The officer was flagged down because a group of people was verbally fighting.

