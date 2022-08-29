Concertgoers at the North Texas Fair and Rodeo assisted in the arrest of a 24-year-old man who was involved in a fight and hid from an officer, according to a police report.
At about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, an off-duty police officer was working at the North Texas Fair and Rodeo near the concert area. The officer was flagged down because a group of people was verbally fighting.
The report states the officer found the people yelling at each other, separated them and told the primary aggressors they needed to leave.
Despite the officer’s efforts to stop them, the people continued yelling at one another, according to the report.
The report states a large crowd had surrounded the officer as he was still trying to separate the fighting people. Then a 24-year-old man he had separated allegedly returned and began yelling at the officer.
When the officer approached him, the man ran away and hid behind some people. The report states he came back out from behind the people to yell at the officer again.
The officer took out his pepper spray but did not use it, according to the report. Then, the report states the officer turned around and other concertgoers subdued the man.
The officer asked the concertgoers to help move the man out of the crowd, according to the report. As they walked, the man allegedly tried to break free, so they put him on the ground.
Other officers arrived and helped the first officer arrest the man after midnight. He was transported to the city jail and charged with disorderly conduct, fighting in public.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — An assault victim rated his pain as a 12 out of 10 after a 27-year-old stranger walked up to him unprovoked and punched him in the face, according to a police report.
At about 1:13 a.m., police were patrolling near some bars when they were flagged down by one of the bar’s staff regarding a fight.
Police found the two men involved and spoke with each of them. One of the men had a gash below his right eye and both his eye and cheek were swollen, turning purple, according to the report. He said a man he didn’t know started hitting him with a closed fist.
When asked to rate his pain level on a scale from zero to 10, with 10 being the most painful, the man said it was a 10 when he first was assaulted and as he spoke with officers it was a 12.
Police spoke with the other man who said he shoved people out of the way at the bar but he never assaulted anyone.
The report states surveillance footage supported the victim’s version of events. The footage showed no provocation or conversation between them before the suspect walked up to the victim, stood 2 inches away from him and began striking him, according to the report.
The 27-year-old man was arrested and transported to the city jail. While searching him during transport, police found methamphetamine on his person. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram.
300 block of South Woodrow Lane — A 55-year-old woman sat in a parking lot for two hours and was arrested for nonalcohol public intoxication after she allegedly took medication to sleep, according to a police report.
At about 7:10 p.m., police responded to a report of a woman who drove to a parking lot and appeared intoxicated.
When police arrived, the report states they found her asleep on a bench. When she sat up, she was unsteady, her speech was slurred and it was difficult to understand her, according to the report.
She said she took some type of medication because she wanted to sleep. When police asked her where she was, she said she was at a different location than where she actually was.
The woman had her car keys with her, according to the report, and told police she needed to leave to go somewhere else to get sleep.
Video footage showed her vehicle arrive at the location, but no one got out of it for about two hours and the video did not show the inside of the vehicle, according to the report.
Because there was not enough information about whether she became intoxicated before or during operating the vehicle, she was not charged with driving while intoxicated.
She was instead arrested and charged with public intoxication, nonalcohol, and transported to the city jail.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 329 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.