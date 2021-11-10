A clarinet stolen from one pawn shop in Denton was later found at a different one, according to a police report.
Staff at Max Money Pawn in the 1100 block of East University Drive reported that one of their clarinets was stolen Tuesday, but the Denton Police Department didn’t have a time listed in the report.
The report says someone walked into the bathroom with the woodwind instrument, hid it in a jacket and then walked out of the business without paying for the $1,500 clarinet.
Later on, police learned the clarinet was at an unnamed pawn shop in the 100 block of West Oak Street. It’s unclear if the person police are investigating stole it from the Max Money shop and then sold it to the second shop.
An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
Fort Worth Drive and Interstate 35E — A 17-year-old boy who was walking home from school Tuesday morning was assaulted by a group of people, according to a police report.
Someone who wasn’t involved in the assault reported it as a fight and police responded around 10:37 a.m. The victim told police he was walking home from school after leaving early for the day when a vehicle stopped near him. He reported that the occupants got out and assaulted him.
The report didn’t specify if the boy knows the group. He told police he felt pain on his head.
An investigation is ongoing.
2800 block of Colorado Boulevard — A man who had his pickup truck parked at a hotel Monday reported it burglarized early Tuesday, according to a police report.
He found his Ford F-350 had been broken into around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The report says he found the ignition punched out and a pocket knife missing.
His truck was parked at the Courtyard by Marriott Denton. Police are investigating the case as a burglary of a vehicle and attempted theft of property because the damaged ignition showed intent to steal the truck.
3900 block of West University Drive — Officers are looking into a specific person for burglarizing a storage unit and taking a $4,000 diamond, according to a police report.
The unit renter reported the burglary Tuesday afternoon and surveillance footage shows it happened around 4:24 a.m. Additional less expensive items were also reported stolen from the unit at the unnamed storage facility.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 346 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 35 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
