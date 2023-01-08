A man told police his catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle overnight at Holiday Inn Express & Suites in the 4400 block of South Interstate 35E, according to a Denton Police Department report.
At about 8:41 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched for a theft report at the hotel, where the man said had parked his vehicle at the hotel parking lot.
The man told police the catalytic converter might have been stolen between 12:30 and 8:30 a.m. The caller wants to prosecute for theft if a suspect is found. It would cost an estimated $3,700 for parts and labor to replace the catalytic converter, the report states. The theft is under investigation.
Police have warned that certain vehicles — such as SUVs that sit higher off the ground — are more vulnerable to catalytic converter thefts, and that hotel parking lots are a typical target for thieves.
Other reports
3600 block of East McKinney Street — A 27-year-old man tried to evade arrest after allegedly attempting to steal items at Family Dollar, according to a police report.
At about 8:59 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the store for a disturbance call. The employee told officers the store manager had been in an altercation with a man.
She said that the 27-year-old man tried to force his way out of the store while trying to steal items.
The manager told officers that the man tried to leave the store with a backpack full of items that had not been paid for. The manager stepped in front of him to try to block him from leaving the store.
According to the report, the manager was able to hang on to the backpack and recover about $50 worth of merchandise.
Officers located the suspect in the store's parking lot. According to the report, the man saw the police cruiser and started running.
Police told the man to stop, and he continued to cross the street. Another police cruiser arrived, and police activated the vehicle's emergency lights and announced themselves to the man, but he continued to run, the report states.
One of the officers eventually caught up to the man and detained him. The man was charged with evading arrest and theft with multiple previous convictions.
100 block of Avenue A — Officers found an unholstered gun inside a 23-year-old man’s vehicle during a search after officers stopped him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a police report.
At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers on patrol stopped a vehicle that had its headlights off.
Officers approached the man and could smell the strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from the driver's breath, according to the report.
The man admitted to having multiple drinks in the area, police said. The man refused to comply with standardized field sobriety testing, and he also refused a blood draw until a warrant was granted.
During a vehicle search, officers reported finding a gun without a holster in the center console. The report says the man admitted he did not have a license to carry permit, which was confirmed by his records.
The man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and with unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 297 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.