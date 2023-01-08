Blotter
DRC

A man told police his catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle overnight at Holiday Inn Express & Suites in the 4400 block of South Interstate 35E, according to a Denton Police Department report.

At about 8:41 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched for a theft report at the hotel, where the man said had parked his vehicle at the hotel parking lot.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you