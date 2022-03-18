Two cats, one dead and one alive, were found in an apartment at Providence Place last month and the statuses of their health is under investigation for animal cruelty, according to a police report.
Denton Animal Services took in the live cat, who was in poor health, on Feb. 9. A Denton Police Department detective took on the case Thursday.
Management at Providence Place, in the 3500 block of Hudsonwood Drive, called animal control to report animal cruelty and out of welfare concern. The manager told police they hadn’t seen the tenant in for an extended period of time and there were two cats without food or water.
Animal control officers found one cat dead and the other in poor health. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1900 block of North Carroll Boulevard — A 75-year-old man believes he was scammed out of $30,000 Monday, according to a police report.
The report says after getting a pop-up on his computer Monday about his security being compromised, he was directed to call someone who told him to deposit his money into another bank account for safe keeping. He was told to do this because his bank account was hacked.
He deposited $30,000 in two transactions to a Bitcoin account using a Bitcoin machine on North Carroll Boulevard. According to the report he made Thursday, he realized he was being scammed after he made the transactions and wants to press charges.
An investigation is ongoing.
2100 block of Stockbridge Road — Several thousands of dollars were stolen from a tenant’s home sometime before early Thursday morning, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to a theft around 2:56 a.m., shortly after the 911 caller realized his money was gone. He told officers he kept $7,000 in cash spread across various jackets and noticed Thursday that it was all gone. A spare key was also gone.
The report says he last saw the money a week ago and doesn’t know who would’ve stolen it. An investigation is ongoing.
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A 26-year-old man is accused of stealing collectible sports cards from Walmart Thursday.
The shoplifter allegedly placed the card packs in bags and walked out of the store with the bags before asset protection staff stopped him. He had six packs total for about $138.38. The report says staff had footage of him stealing the cards.
He was arrested and charged with theft between $100 and $750. He was criminally trespassed from the store and also had a warrant out of Roanoke.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 398 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 30 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.