Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A vehicle crash at Mack Park Tuesday led officers to arrest an allegedly intoxicated woman on suspicion of manufacturing or delivering methamphetamine and other substances and a man suspected of possession, according to a police report.

At about 12:53 a.m., an additional Denton police officer was dispatched to an officer's request for assistance with a vehicle crash. The report states an officer observed a vehicle run off the road and crash in a ditch in the 1600 block of East McKinney Street.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you