A vehicle crash at Mack Park Tuesday led officers to arrest an allegedly intoxicated woman on suspicion of manufacturing or delivering methamphetamine and other substances and a man suspected of possession, according to a police report.
At about 12:53 a.m., an additional Denton police officer was dispatched to an officer's request for assistance with a vehicle crash. The report states an officer observed a vehicle run off the road and crash in a ditch in the 1600 block of East McKinney Street.
The requesting officer was with a 45-year-old woman and 29-year-old man when the time the other officer arrived. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it can be assumed they were medically cleared, as the report makes no mention of injuries.
The report states the woman had been driving the vehicle before it crashed at the park, a designated drug free zone. She allegedly was slurring her speech and repeatedly closed her eyes as if she was falling asleep.
Before getting out of the vehicle, the initial officer allegedly observed her move a baggy holding a "green leafy substance" with her feet, according to the report.
Police conducted standard field sobriety tests and gathered sufficient evidence to determine both parties were intoxicated, according to the report.
Officers allegedly found 9.77 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, psychedelic mushrooms and a partial bar of what was believed to be Xanax in the woman's backpack, along with a scale and small plastic baggies. The report states she did not have an explanation for why these items were in the backpack along with the drugs.
Police spoke with the passenger as well, who allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol and "two or three bars" of Xanax prior to the crash.
The report states he was cooperative throughout the investigation and said he would take responsibility for the drugs that were found near the passenger seat of the vehicle, including a bag of what was believed to be methamphetamine, Xanax and marijuana.
They were both arrested and the driver was transported to a local hospital for a blood draw.
She was charged with driving while intoxicated, two counts of manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4 and 200 grams in a drug free zone and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 less than 28 grams in a drug free zone if at trial.
The man was charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1B in a drug free zone, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 less than 28 grams in a drug free zone and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in a drug free zone if at trial.
Other reports
700 block of Hercules Lane — A customer reported that a business owner pointed a gun at him on Tuesday, according to a police report.
At about 7:14 a.m., police were dispatched to a business in a shopping center in the 700 block of Hercules Lane. The caller said the owner had pointed a gun at him.
Police made contact with the owner, who allegedly denied this. The owner said he asked the man to leave the store because of a disturbance he caused.
Beckwith said the report does not clarify how familiar the two parties are with one another, but it appears they know each other's names. There were no other witnesses to the alleged incident.
Police are still investigating.
3600 block of Barrydale Drive — Police are investigating multiple gunshots that were heard near the Preserve at Pecan Creek neighborhood Tuesday, according to a police report.
At about 7:54 p.m., police were dispatched to a call about hearing gunshots. The caller said multiple gunshots went off in this residential area.
The report states police located a couple of shell casings nearby. They also spoke with a potential witness. There were no injuries, according to the report.
Beckwith said police are still trying to determine what is factual between the caller's statements, the witness's statements and video footage provided to police.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 349 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.