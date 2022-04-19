A 30-year-old woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly ran off with another woman’s dog when the two argued.
At about 1:59 p.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of Gabe Circle after a caller alleged her roommate’s guest assaulted her and stole her dog, according to a police report.
The caller told police she and the woman got into an argument and she asked the woman to leave. The caller alleged the woman picked up a 2-by-1 piece of wood and swung at the caller, hitting her on the wrist.
The caller told police she picked up a tequila bottle in self defense and threatened to hit the woman, but never did.
During the altercation, the caller’s dog ran out of her garage. The woman allegedly caught the dog and left with it on foot. The caller told police she followed after the woman, demanding she return the dog.
Officers located the woman with the dog behind an animal shelter nearby. She allegedly told officers the dog was hers and she worked at the animal shelter. She later admitted to police the dog was not hers. But she alleged she never hit anyone and the caller had hit her with the tequila bottle.
Police said they believed she committed theft for taking the dog, which the caller estimated to cost around $1,500. Police placed the woman under arrest and the dog was returned.
Other reports
1800 S. Loop 288 — At about 3:30 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched near a strip mall after a caller reported two men with backpacks stealing property.
Police saw two men matching the caller’s description looking into two backpacks behind the stores. The men saw the officers, zipped up the backpacks and started to walk away, police said.
One of the men allegedly denied taking any property. When police asked him to remove the backpack, he allegedly dropped it and ran away through the parking lot. Police caught up with the man and detained him. Police said the man accompanying him was no longer on the scene, but he left the backpack behind.
Both backpacks contained items from nearby stores, including about $490 of merchandise from Ulta, about $341 in merchandise from TJ Maxx, about $139 of merchandise from Five Below and about $60 worth of liquor bottles from Total Wine. The backpacks themselves were also stolen merchandise.
Three stores told police they wanted to press charges, while TJ Maxx was undetermined. Police arrested the remaining man. In custody, police found a clear, crystalline substance in the man’s sock, which they said tested positive for methamphetamine.
The man was charged for theft of property between $100 and $750 and one count of possession of a controlled substance penalty group one. He also received a citation for theft under $100 for the merchandise from Total Wine.
South Woodrow Lane and Spencer Road — During a traffic stop Monday morning, police arrested a man on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon when they found a firearm in his truck.
At about 8:55 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle allegedly failed to signal a turn and made a wide right turn.
Police said they spoke with the sole occupant of the vehicle, a 50-year-old man, and observed a black gun box in the bed of his pickup truck. The driver allegedly denied he was in possession of a firearm. When police asked about the black gun box, he allegedly admitted there was a gun in it.
Police said the man permitted them to open the box. They located a firearm inside the box. Dispatch confirmed the man had multiple felonies, and police placed him under arrest.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 292 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.