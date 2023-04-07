Police received a report Thursday alleging someone broke into a secured area at a radio tower and stole copper materials from the site.
At about 3:11 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to a theft/burglary call at the radio tower in the 7900 block of FM 2153. The tower is owned by Univision, a broadcasting company.
The caller said that while the radio tower itself wasn’t broken into, someone had to break a barrier to gain entry. The report does not specify what that barrier was or how it was broken.
Grounding items and transmission line cables made from copper were missing from the site. The caller did not know the total amount of material taken or its value at the time of the report.
The site has surveillance cameras that should have captured the incident, and the caller intends to provide the footage to police, according to the report.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Other reports
1500 block of Dallas Drive — A couple of weeks after police encountered a sleeping man in a vehicle who sped off when he woke up, nearly striking a patrol vehicle, a 20-year-old suspect was identified and charged with evading.
As reported in a previous Denton Record-Chronicle blotter, a Denton officer was conducting directive patrol at a motel on March 14 at about 1:07 a.m.
They watched as a vehicle without a front license plate backed into a parking spot, getting very close to a retaining wall. The officer noted that it’s common for stolen vehicles to be abandoned at hotels and parked like this to obscure the license plate.
The officer parked in front of the vehicle and approached it. They saw a male subject was asleep face-down in the driver’s seat. He didn’t respond to several knocks at the window, according to the report.
The man eventually awoke, but the report states that he appeared lethargic and had bloodshot, glassy eyes. The man barely cracked the window, according to the report. The officer smelled the strong odor of marijuana immediately and allegedly observed marijuana inside the vehicle.
When the officer instructed him to exit, the report states, he immediately put the vehicle into drive and sped off, disregarding commands to stop. The officer’s patrol vehicle was parked directly in front of the vehicle, and the report states that he nearly struck it.
Believing its driver might be under the influence, officers pursued the vehicle. But they were ultimately unable to find it.
After losing sight of the vehicle, the officer ran the license plate and learned that it was registered to the man they had seen inside it, police said. They applied for a warrant for his arrest.
On Thursday, the Denton Police Department was notified that the 20-year-old was arrested by Lewisville police and went to collect him for booking at the Denton City Jail. He was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
When asked about the possibility of marijuana-related charges, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said it was unlikely the department would pursue any additional charges.
Previous jail records indicate the man is a resident of Denton. Denton County Jail booking records indicate he has other charges for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle or watercraft and possession of marijuana from this year.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 424 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
