Radio tower
File photo — In this June 29, 2017 file photo, workers are seen adding an antenna to a radio tower on Elm Street in Denton.

 DRC file photo

Police received a report Thursday alleging someone broke into a secured area at a radio tower and stole copper materials from the site.

At about 3:11 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to a theft/burglary call at the radio tower in the 7900 block of FM 2153. The tower is owned by Univision, a broadcasting company.

