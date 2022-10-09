Blotter
DRC

Denton officers arrested a 29-year-old woman after she scanned some items at a store’s self-checkout but was accused of intentionally failing to scan the others. She called her boyfriend to get the items that were paid for, but he was also arrested after video surveillance showed the 36-year-old man helping the woman during the theft on Saturday, according to the report.

At about 6:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shoplifting call at Walmart in the 2700 block of West University Drive.

