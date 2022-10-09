Denton officers arrested a 29-year-old woman after she scanned some items at a store’s self-checkout but was accused of intentionally failing to scan the others. She called her boyfriend to get the items that were paid for, but he was also arrested after video surveillance showed the 36-year-old man helping the woman during the theft on Saturday, according to the report.
At about 6:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shoplifting call at Walmart in the 2700 block of West University Drive.
An employee told officers that a woman was detained in the loss prevention office after she crossed the store’s points of sale with about $300 worth of unpaid items.
The employee told police the woman had scanned some items at the self-checkout and intentionally failed to scan the others. Officers arrested the woman on a theft charge.
Officers took her to a patrol vehicle, where she contacted her boyfriend, who had been waiting in the parking lot, and asked him to retrieve the paid items.
Employees told police he was with her at the time of the theft, assisting her at the self-checkout. According to the report, employees showed officers surveillance footage of the woman bypassing the scanner with unpaid items and then handing them to her boyfriend.
Both were arrested and charged with theft.
Other reports
100 block of East Oak Street — A 57-year-old man allegedly pulled out a knife at a bar, according to a police report.
At about 2:16 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area, where a caller said a man was fighting with the bar staff.
When officers arrived, bystanders told them the man had left. The caller had given a description of the suspect, and officers were able to locate the suspect on North Austin Street.
At first, the man complied with officers’ commands to show his hands and face away but then turned back toward officers and began to argue about what happened, the report states.
The man allegedly tossed a pocketknife out of his pocket and told officers to cuff him. He was repeatedly told he was being detained but did not comply with officers’ commands. According to the report, a Taser was deployed, causing the man to fall to the ground.
Officers returned to the bar, and the employee said that the man got into a fight with another man. The bar staff had reached between the two men and then allegedly saw the man take out a pocketknife and hold it up with an extended blade.
The 36-year-old man told police he shoved the other person and was angry at him.
The man was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication and disorderly conduct, displaying a deadly weapon in a public place.
3300 block of South Interstate 35E — A 41-year-old man allegedly broke property at a restaurant and left, according to a police report.
At about 12:27 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area for a disturbance call. A caller said a man had broken restaurant property and left.
Officers drove the area looking for the man, and while driving, they got a call from another business at the 1800 block of South Loop 288. The caller said a man was banging on the windows of their business.
Officers found the man in the 1700 block of South Loop 288. According to the report, the man was walking away from officers and had a large metal rod in his possession. He compiled with commands after being told police would use a Taser if he didn’t follow commands.
The man had two warrants for his arrest, although the report does not specify what they were for. The man was arrested and charged with disregarding pedestrian control and pedestrian crossing at a point other than a crosswalk.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 344 service and officer-initiated calls and made twelve arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.