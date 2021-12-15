Staff Writer
The Denton Police Department detained a 12-year-old boy Tuesday who allegedly made a threat online to Calhoun Middle School on Monday.
Police were first notified of the threat around 10:30 p.m. Monday regarding the school at 709 W. Congress St. A parent told police their child saw someone post a threat online about starting a shooting at the school.
According to the report, officers identified the student who made the social media post and spoke to him and his mom. He claimed the post was a joke and that it was a repost, police said.
Officers found no supporting evidence that it was a repost that the boy had posted. He was detained and taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of terroristic threat Tuesday afternoon.
Other reports
4100 block of Ridge Lane — Two men who made a deal regarding some car scrap and a car got into an argument Tuesday afternoon when one man tried to take the property from the 911 caller, according to a police report.
The man who was at the caller’s home believed he had rights to the property — scrap metal and a car — so he was trying to leave with it Tuesday afternoon. Police were dispatched around 1:31 p.m. after the caller reported the incident and said the other man also struck a woman with a tractor.
The report says the man loaded the tractor onto a trailer and eventually struck a woman at the scene with it, warning her she’d be hit if she didn’t move. She did complain of leg pain but refused medical attention.
An investigation is ongoing.
3600 block of South 20th Avenue — Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man in Dallas who allegedly ran Sunday morning after he was accused of pushing and attempting to strangle his girlfriend.
The woman reported the assault and said he pushed and tried to strangle her after an argument. According to the police report Sunday, the couple were arguing as she was driving, so she pulled over.
Police spoke with the couple and told the man he was under arrest on a count of assault of family or house member, impeding breath or circulation. He then ran before they could handcuff him. Officers couldn’t find the man Tuesday, but they did issue a warrant for his arrest.
There was no information in the report Tuesday of the arrest location, but a police spokesperson confirmed the Dallas address wasn’t his own residence as he is a Denton resident.
He was also charged with evading arrest.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 337 service and officer-initiated calls and made 17 arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 45 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.