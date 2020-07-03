Fireworks fever started early, with neighbors calling police to report fireworks going off on the north and east sides of Denton on Thursday evening.
The first noise complaint came at 6:34 p.m. in the 2300 block of Northway, according to Denton Police Department spokeswoman Allison Beckwith. Fireworks were also reported twice in the 5300 block of East McKinney Street on Thursday, at 10:02 p.m. and again at 11:02 p.m.
No fireworks of any kind are permitted in Denton or within 500 feet of the city limits. However, residents are asked not to call 911 to report them. Instead, call the police department’s non-emergency line at 940-349-8181.
Other reports
3300 block of West University Drive — A Denton man’s relaxing afternoon of fishing in a westside pond went sour when he set back for home only to find his vehicle was missing.
The man called police at 8:56 p.m. to report the theft, Beckwith said. The man told police he parked his white 2000 Ford Explorer along the road about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. He had left the vehicle unlocked with the keys in the ignition.
The man said he’d paid $500 for the vehicle, which police estimated was worth a little more than that.
The investigation is continuing.
1500 block of East McKinney Street — An employee from a 7-Eleven store called police at 9:13 a.m. Thursday to report a man loitering on the property. The store had previously trespassed the 47-year-old man from the property, as he had been sleeping behind the building.
Police advised the man that he was trespassed and took him into custody. He remained in the Denton City Jail on Friday morning on criminal trespassing charges.
700 block of Acme Street — A business owner called police at 8:36 a.m. Thursday to report that his building had been burgled overnight. He reported that several drills, two laptops and other items had been taken.
Police are investigating, Beckwith said, as the incident, including the movements of an individual who walked with a limp, may have been caught on security video.
100 block of South Loop 288 — Denton police stopped a motorist driving a red Chrysler Town and Country van without tags at 10:09 p.m. Thursday.
The driver was alone in the vehicle and told police that he did not have insurance, nor was the vehicle registration current. Police arrested the man for driving without a license with a previous conviction for the offense.
600 block of East Hickory Street — Someone called Denton police at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday to report an unconscious person in parking lot at Hickory and Exposition streets. Police located the 19-year-old man, who was dead. He was later identified as Benjamin William Hancy, of Denton.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiners office ruled his death a suicide by hanging.
Roundup
From midnight Wednesday to midnight Thursday, Denton police responded to 419 calls for service, making seven arrests and detaining one juvenile. Eight people remained booked in the city jail Friday morning.