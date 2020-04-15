An argument about dirty laundry Tuesday evening led to one woman allegedly pushing and hitting another at a home in the 900 block of Cleveland Street, according to a police report.
A caller told Denton police around 6 p.m. Tuesday that an acquaintance hit and pushed her. Denton police spokeswoman Amy Cunningham said the two aren’t roommates.
When officers arrived, the women said they had an argument about dirty laundry on the couch. The report says one woman pushed the other onto the couch and attempted to punch her. Cunningham said a video taken by a third party showed the altercation was only one-sided.
She said the parties were separated, and that the woman who was the primary aggressor was notified there may be a Class C warrant issued for her arrest after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Other reports
800 block of Sycamore Street — A woman found a derogatory word scratched into the driver’s side door of her vehicle outside her home Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
The damage is estimated to be about $250. The report says she believes the incident happened between 1 and 9 a.m. Tuesday, and that she doesn’t know who did it.
100 block of South Crawford Street — A caller reported his bicycle stolen early Tuesday after reporting a different bike stolen in the same week, according to a police report.
The report says the caller got home around 5 p.m. Monday and didn’t leave his bedroom except to answer the door for a delivery. He went to the kitchen around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday and noticed the bicycle was gone.
He told officers he believes he left the door unlocked when he got home or after the delivery, according to the report. This is the second bike he’s reported stolen in a week.
300 block of North Loop 288 — An intoxicated man claimed he only drank one beer, but officers found two empty 40-ounce beer bottles lying next to him Tuesday evening, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a call about an unconscious person after a caller reported there was a man passed out in front of an apartment complex with two beer bottles next to him.
While speaking to the man, officers noted his responses were slow, his eyes were glassy and they could smell alcohol on his breath, the report says.
The 63-year-old man told officers he was waiting for a bus. When they asked how much he had to drink, he said he only had one beer. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 271 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked nine people into Denton County Jail.