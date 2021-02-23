Police are investigating an assault after a 21-year-old woman said two women she didn’t know punched her at least 15 times Monday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a disturbance around 12:30 a.m. after a caller in the 900 block of Cleveland Street said she heard women screaming. She told 911 dispatchers she heard someone scream, “I don’t know you. Let me go,” and believed someone was just assaulted.
According to the report, dispatchers then received a call from the victim. She said two women she didn’t know randomly attacked her, cursed at her and punched her at least 15 times. Police observed a minor laceration to her cheek and noticed she had a bloody lip.
The woman was uncertain of their motive but said she thinks they may have mutual acquaintances, the report says. She reported feeling pain.
Other reports
300 block of South Woodrow Lane — After giving him several other options late Monday, police arrested on a criminal trespass charge a 71-year-old man who said he was homeless, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a criminal trespass incident around 11:55 p.m. at the Monsignor King Outreach Center after a security guard reported there was a man in the courtyard refusing to follow rules and burning things.
The report says the man told police upon arrival that he wanted them to take him to jail because he was homeless and had nowhere to go. Police offered to take him to another shelter and offered medical assistance when he expressed he had an injury, but he refused both.
According to the report, he refused to leave the shelter several times, and while he was with the police, he allegedly yelled racial slurs toward the security guard.
He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
6800 block of South FM2449 — On Monday, almost $3,000 in construction equipment was reported stolen between Feb. 11 and Feb. 16, according to a police report.
A 911 caller around 7:32 a.m. reported a construction site near Advantage Storage was burglarized. The report says $1,300 in assorted ladders and a spool of cable was stolen as well as $1,600 worth of wire and cable from another area. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 385 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 36 people into the Denton County Jail.