A Kingswood Apartments resident told police a man she let stay with her assaulted her and broke her window as he was leaving Thursday morning, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched around 7:58 a.m. to the complex at 3400 Joyce Lane. Paramedics were treating the woman upon arrival. The report says she let a man stay at her home, but she didn’t have any identifying information for him.
She said she woke up her assailant Thursday morning and he grew verbally aggressive toward her. According to the report, he pushed her up against a wall before he left, causing her pain when her head hit the wall. She reported hearing a loud crash when he left and then noticed one of her windows was shattered.
The report says she looked outside and saw another man approach the assailant and assault him. She didn’t have a description of the other man.
The report says she doesn’t want to press charges for the assault, but apartment management does want to prosecute for the window damage.
Other reports
300 block of Eagle Drive — Bank staffers reported three thieves stole the business’s power generator early Thursday, according to a police report.
The report says the theft from AccessBank Texas happened around 5 a.m. Thursday. Police were dispatched to speak with staffers around 8:39 a.m.
They reported the generator was stolen by three individuals. The portable generator, worth about $1,000, was sitting at the location near the ATM.
The theft is under investigation. Staff told police they wanted to prosecute if the individuals are found.
400 block of Casie Court — A 22-year-old man is accused of assaulting a woman he met on a dating mobile application Thursday, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance around 8:59 p.m. Thursday. A woman alleged the suspect grabbed her by the neck and squeezed, impeding her breath, after a verbal argument turned physical.
According to the report, he admitted to putting his hands around her neck but denied squeezing. He was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, impeding breath or circulation.
100 block of North Interstate 35E — An unknown person broke into a U-Haul facility early Thursday and stole a box van, according to a police report.
In the afternoon, staff reported the theft that had occurred between 5 and 6 a.m. Thursday. They showed officers surveillance footage showing two people on the property. According to the report, one person got into a box van and drove it off the property. There was no further mention of the second person in the report.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing. The estimated value of the van wasn’t listed, but the report was categorized as a theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 265 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Thursday and Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked seven people into the Denton County Jail.