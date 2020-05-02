A woman yelled at a tow truck driver Friday afternoon and continued to text him obscenities after he dropped off her vehicle in the alley as she requested in the 500 block of Alegre Vista Drive, according to a police report.
The report says the woman started to yell at him when she noticed the vehicle in the alley around 2:46 p.m. and then told the driver she wanted it placed in the carport. The driver told officers he offered to push it into the carport if he had someone to help him.
The woman’s husband came out and saw what was going on, then pushed the driver with one arm, according to the report. The driver said he didn’t feel safe so he left and made a report.
The report says he called officers from a different location and that the woman continued to text him obscenities and call him until he blocked her phone number.
Other reports
500 block of Alegre Vista Drive — A woman’s ex-boyfriend attempted to take her vehicle around 6 a.m. Friday after he was criminally trespassed from the property, according to a police report.
The report says she went outside to jumpstart her vehicle and found her ex-boyfriend inside and he was allegedly trying to take it. Her friend was also there to confirm to police that this incident occurred.
The friend and ex-boyfriend each allegedly tried to hit each other and the ex’s friend was driving the vehicle around in the area to keep the ex from stealing it, according to the report. He left and none of the witnesses knew where he went. A report was taken.
800 block of South Interstate 35E — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on drug charges after an officer observed a car run a solid red light late Friday, according to a police report.
During a traffic stop, the officer could smell a moderate odor of alcohol from the driver’s breath but determined he wasn’t intoxicated. The report says the officer could also smell an odor of marijuana and the passenger admitted she had marijuana in her bag.
The officer conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle after the woman didn’t say what was inside a container in her purse. The substance in the container later tested positive for cocaine. She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1.
500 block of West Sycamore Street — A man reported Saturday morning that his vehicle was taken overnight, according to a police report.
He told police he believes he left the four-door Saturn sedan unlocked after he got home around 11 p.m. Friday. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 288 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 20 people into Denton County Jail.