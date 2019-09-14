Denton police received a call about a woman wielding a machete who was trespassing at a residence in the 800 block of Lakey Street, according to a police report.
An 88-year-old woman reported around 3 a.m. Friday a woman who was previously trespassed from the residence was there again with a machete.
The report shows officers were unable to locate her when they arrived, but they did observe a vehicle with extensive damage.
Police spoke with the vehicle owner and determined the damage was caused by the same machete-wielding woman. The vehicle owner said the woman damaged it after using it without permission.
A report was taken for criminal trespass and criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000.
Other reports
1200 block of Fort Worth Drive — Police arrested a 27-year-old woman who admitted to threatening a man with a knife Friday evening, according to a police report.
A caller told police they saw a man and woman arguing in a vehicle. During an interview with officers, both agreed they were having a verbal argument and that the woman pulled a knife and thrust it at the man.
The man was cut twice on his finger when he attempted to take the knife, the report states. The woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon.
800 block of University Drive — A 23-year-old woman was arrested on an assault charge after pushing her roommate to the ground early Friday, according to a police report.
A caller told police they saw two women yelling at each other and one pushing the other down. Police observed visible injuries on the woman who was allegedly pushed.
The 23-year-old was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, family violence.
1200 block of Cleveland Street — A 35-year-old man told police his girlfriend threw a lighter at his face and injured his lip Friday afternoon, according to a police report.
The woman, 35, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, family violence.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 229 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.