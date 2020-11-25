Police are investigating an assault reported Tuesday after a 47-year-old woman went out into the street asking for help, according to a police report.
Officers with the Denton Police Department were dispatched to a suspicious person call around 3:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East McKinney Street. Several callers reported a woman was standing in the middle of the street asking for help.
The report says callers noted she appeared to be injured because she had blood on her face and clothes. Paramedics arrived on scene and transported her to a local hospital. Police then went to the hospital to speak with her.
She told officers her ex-boyfriend assaulted her following a verbal altercation, according to the report. She said she told him she was going to leave. The report says he then got upset, told her not to leave and then punched her in the face multiple times. The victim reported he also picked up an object and struck her in the head multiple times with it before punching her again.
According to the report, she was able to get away and run to the street to flag someone down for help. Police observed she had several injuries. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1600 block of Railroad Street — Denton police arrested 35-year-old Stephen Sadowski Tuesday in Lewisville on a warrant for indecency with a child, sexual contact related to an incident in early October, according to a police report.
The incident, which is also a Child Protective Services case, was first reported on Oct. 2 as a sexual assault but occurred at an earlier date. A family member of the victim reported the assault. A warrant was issued for Sadowski’s arrest on Friday and he was arrested Tuesday at his place of employment.
He was booked into the city jail around 3 p.m. Tuesday on a $15,000 bond. Sadowski was still in jail Wednesday afternoon, according to city jail records.
800 block of Cordell Street — A man reported Tuesday that someone broke into his shed and took an air compressor, according to a police report.
The report says the air compressor is valued at $5,200. The caller told police he locked up the air compressor in a shed unattached to his home on Monday. When he checked the next day, he saw the shed had been forced open and the air compressor was gone, according to the report.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
4600 block of Merlot Drive — A father and son reported Tuesday that three guns were taken from their home while they were away for the weekend, according to a police report.
No price estimates were listed in the report for the guns. The firearms reported stolen were two Sig Sauer pistols and a Browning shotgun.
The report didn’t say what day the two returned home or if they’re the only two who reside in the residence. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 353 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 23 people into the Denton County Jail.